Is banter being banned in Anglostan? What about here? What are the limits of banter? Lanklet Dev muddles his way through the issue with plenty of nauseating Britspeak dropped along the way…

“Enjoyable banter” that “went too far” – Dale Houghton

As a banter enthusiast, recent events in England have shocked me. And while I do think that the Bradley Lowery incident, where a Sheffield Wednesday fan showed a picture of the now-deceased child on his phone while laughing and trying to wind up the opposing Sunderland fans, was tasteless and idiotic, does it warrant an arrest or even worse, prison time? I don’t believe so, but it’s looking like a possibility with the judge telling the defendant (Dale Houghton that his “actions are utterly deplorable” and adding that all sentence options were open, including prison time.

Surely being sacked from your job, banned from your local soccer club, and banned from every pub in your village is enough (and I would even argue a bit much) without a judge threatening to imprison you on top of all that. Wouldn’t Mr. Houghton issuing an apology and making a donation to a charity of Bradley Lowery’s family’s choice be a more sane option?

There also seems to be a vagueness around the charges with articles I’ve read referencing the Public Order Act.

Now, I know technically Laurence Fox wasn’t arrested for saying he wouldn’t shag a bird (oi oi), but can we say that for certain? What if PC Dyke (seen below) had anything to do with it?

UK 🇬🇧, this may be one of the most uncomfortable videos I've had to watch. This is what hate speech legislation that prioritises certain groups over others, looks like in action, poor child 😢 @HMcEntee #binthebill pic.twitter.com/u7B54r7BJ0 — KellyS (@kellysin113) August 9, 2023

And the searching and seizure of Fox’s property is outrageous in itself.

Even still, is saying you wouldn’t shag a bird a sackable offence? Personally, I wouldn’t say something along those lines in the workplace (although according to the ears of Liberals, I’ve probably said worse). I did get the impression that Mr. Fox forgot he wasn’t in the lads-only GB News groupchat (created by King of Banter: Nigel Farage) and was IRL GCpoasting.

These recent events across the pond have left me wondering that if, for example, I was to go to a Playas Before Profit protest and show a picture of their activist in Clondalkin recently getting hit in the face with an egg and me bellying a jolly Chestertonian laugh, could I be arrested?

Sick, innit…