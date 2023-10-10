Is banter being banned in Anglostan? What about here? What are the limits of banter? Lanklet Dev muddles his way through the issue with plenty of nauseating Britspeak dropped along the way…
“Enjoyable banter” that “went too far”– Dale Houghton
As a banter enthusiast, recent events in England have shocked me. And while I do think that the Bradley Lowery incident, where a Sheffield Wednesday fan showed a picture of the now-deceased child on his phone while laughing and trying to wind up the opposing Sunderland fans, was tasteless and idiotic, does it warrant an arrest or even worse, prison time? I don’t believe so, but it’s looking like a possibility with the judge telling the defendant (Dale Houghton that his “actions are utterly deplorable” and adding that all sentence options were open, including prison time.
Surely being sacked from your job, banned from your local soccer club, and banned from every pub in your village is enough (and I would even argue a bit much) without a judge threatening to imprison you on top of all that. Wouldn’t Mr. Houghton issuing an apology and making a donation to a charity of Bradley Lowery’s family’s choice be a more sane option?
There also seems to be a vagueness around the charges with articles I’ve read referencing the Public Order Act.
Now, I know technically Laurence Fox wasn’t arrested for saying he wouldn’t shag a bird (oi oi), but can we say that for certain? What if PC Dyke (seen below) had anything to do with it?
And the searching and seizure of Fox’s property is outrageous in itself.
Even still, is saying you wouldn’t shag a bird a sackable offence? Personally, I wouldn’t say something along those lines in the workplace (although according to the ears of Liberals, I’ve probably said worse). I did get the impression that Mr. Fox forgot he wasn’t in the lads-only GB News groupchat (created by King of Banter: Nigel Farage) and was IRL GCpoasting.
These recent events across the pond have left me wondering that if, for example, I was to go to a Playas Before Profit protest and show a picture of their activist in Clondalkin recently getting hit in the face with an egg and me bellying a jolly Chestertonian laugh, could I be arrested?
Sick, innit…
It’s going to be way worse over here in Ireland.
However, bad the Tories are, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are worse. They need to prepare us for the Ireland of 10 million people Eamon Ryan promised in 2016, with the evil white Irish at the bottom, of course.
Ireland is Hell
No country fo the craic,when all the liberal woke eejits are permanently offended victims,
Victimhood is the new religion and their clergy are the well funded NGO Inquisition class.
‘Thou shall not offend or question my belief in my absurdities.’
England is the biggest shithole in europe, their extremely high population density creates atrocious standards of living and quality of life. Be weary of any irish lunatic politican who thinks irish population density is too low or else ireland could even have a worse quality of life as is.
Englamd has almost no countryside, the area is like one big connected city with cameras and biometric surveillance EVERYWHERE. It seems to be a testing area for future dystopian models, where everything is monitored big brother style, they condition people to think it is normal by TV programs like “Big Brother Reality Series”. A real hell hole.
SMART = Self Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology
Those smartphones are tracking devices sending GOOGLE all private DATA.
About 56 to 58 million population for a country not even twice the size of ireland, appalling ethnic tensions, crime rates, sexual assault and rapes through the roof. Their police failed millions of young english girls.
“(We see) a practice whereby vulnerable white English girls – sometimes in care, sometimes in challenging circumstances – being pursued, raped, drugged, and harmed by gangs of British Pakistani men, who work in child abuse rings or networks,” – Suella Braverman said while speaking to British news channel Sky News.
Then you have all the mutilation of children there through legalized changing of gender putting young people loves at risk letting them go under the knife, an ideology which comes from the Tavistock institute. Tavistock’s NHS gender identity clinic etc.
All the changing of gender ideology seen in ireland is straight out the Tavistock institute.
The british police are entirely controlled and owned by freemasons just like other commonwealth areas Australia and New Zealand, the black and white checkered tiles on their police uniforms are the exact same as in freemason tiled floors.
If anyone wants to know why Saville was protected and not arrested, look at his links with with the british monarchy, Charles Windsors brother liked to visit Epsteins underage brothels. The hierarchy of the british esrablishment are freemasons, they run the police there and mark their hats and uniforms to let people know who is in charge of them. They literally tell people they own them.
The english people are slaves who pay tax to their king and queen, funding their lifestyles, some of those monarchs even had serveants to wipe their ass historically. Charles gets dressed by serveants.
Higgins inviting the likes of them to ireland and wining and dining them shows where the irish establishments allegiance is with.
Then you have all the mutilation of children there through legalized changing of gender putting young people lives* at risk letting them go under the knife, an ideology which comes from the Tavistock institute. Tavistock’s NHS gender identity clinic etc.
Take note peasants, be careful what you say, i am your GOVERN-MIND and i am destined to govern your speech and thoughts with my piece of paper, don’t criticise my policies or you may face the dungeon.
I LOVE MIND-CONTROL. i think i own peoples minds. To hell with free speech, who gives a fuck about freedom of speech in my new dystopian ireland.
MUAHAHA hahaaHAHA.