As the Russian war against Ukraine, and the ongoing crisis in Western Africa continue, it is clear to all that European and American security institutions have perpetuated systemic failures in their commitment to the liberal-humanitarian politics of the global era.

With one war on European soil already causing such destabilisation and quiet doubt in the contemporary international system, we are left to consider which other regions of the European continent are most insecure.

The Western Balkans, composed of the former republics of Yugoslavia, has been a thorn in the side of the European integration process, as the region refuses to comply with “enlightened” Western notions of liberalism and the atomisation of society.

The ethnic tensions of the 1990s instilled an implicit patriotic spirit in the peoples of these states, as politics in the region is viewed on inherently ethnic lines.

The European Union and its member states, in their collaboration with the American world order, are now fearful of the resurgence of conflict in the Western Balkans as it threatens to further discredit their credibility as international actors. Kosovo recently signed down for VISA-free entry to the EU, the last Western Balkans nation to attain it, will see a large decrease in its population similar to what has transpired to post-Soviet Baltic Republics.

This will not only worsen the woes of migration in Europe, but destroy the economic aspirations of the Kosovo government. Bosnia and Herzegovina is an abominable state which traps unwilling Serbs and Croats in a multi-ethnic state state designed to be dysfunctional and freeze society by its very nature.

The West’s solution to long-term ethnic conflicts has not been the creation of a long-term political solution, or even a heavy-handed migration of population to their mother state (as applied to Germany and Poland after WW2). The short-term solutions employed in the Balkans all but necessitate the resumption of ethnic conflict, the question is a matter of how the Balkan powder keg is lit, and by whose hand it is sparked.

The small minority of Bosniaks that live in Bosnia, are afforded political security by being held as the only advocate in the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina of the United Nations asinine policy of state-enforced multiculturalism.

This is itself a dangerous move as it foments tensions between the European Union and Serbia, a strong Russian ally in the Balkans.

The European Union’s desired result — the accession of the entire Balkan region as member states, is flawed as hapless Eurocrats in Brussels and Berlin neglect to recognise the all too present reality of cultural nationalism in this region. The West’s so-called “international community” has several issues to resolve within this region, all of which an increasingly insecure European Union has failed to adopt the agency to address.

The issue of Serbia’s partnership with Russia, the agitation of Serbians living in Bosnia to join their mother state, and Serbia’s territorial dispute with Albanians living in Kosovo all point towards one clear sign that the Balkan conflict will never be resolved until safe, secure borders can be agreed upon by all states, including the migration of ethnic Albanians, Serbs, and Croats into their respective regions.

NATO has adopted a policy of containment against Serbia in the Balkan region, with Croatia, Albania, Montenegro, and North Macedonia all being full members of the organisation, and with Kosovo maintaining a NATO task force presence within its borders. Despite NATO’s attempted isolation of Serbia, the West now finds itself paradoxically more threatened by Serbia’s presence to destabilise the region, particularly in light of Russia’s war against Ukraine.