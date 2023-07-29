The past few days have seen a significant reinvigoration and escalation in the mass protests against the government’s bogus asylum industry. This has centred around Ballybrack and East Wall in Dublin.
Ballybrack
On Thursday evening, in Ballybrack on Dublin’s southside, local campaigner Fergus Power was arrested and hurt by police under extremely dubious circumstances:
And yesterday the Gardaí returned, with armed officers among them, with a continuing aggressive policing approach:
East Wall
Meanwhile in East Wall, the locals have restarted their protests against the asylum centre in the old ESB Building, with Malachy Steenson leading the calls for the Centre to be closed.
An Important Juncture
All those concerned for the future of the Irish nation should assemble peacefully in Ballybrack this Saturday at 6pm. A string turnout will strike a significant blow to our corrupt ruling class.
4 Comments
Beidh mé ann.
Protests do nothing to change the Plantation Program,
People will tire and expend physical and emotional energy marching up and down their area against the impositon of People Trafficking until they quit in frustration and despair at the lack of progress.
A number of residents were interviewed by Gript at Ballybrack.
The first word out of their mouth was to disclaim they were racist.
This is the wrong tactic and immediately puts them on the defensive by repeating the ‘weapon words’ of the Regime.
They are Concerned Citizens ,who are in fear of their lives and well being of their Children from un=documented , unvetted , Illegal Invaders.
These Illegals are imposed on settled communities against the Laws and Constitution of Ireland to First protect the People of Ireland.
Many Regulations are broken , as to Planning Permission, Health regulations, Fire &Safety regulations and of course Border Protection and Immigration Laws.
The legal route has already been tested by the wealthy residents of Ballsbridge and been succesful.
There is a Class structure to this People Trafficking,
Alas , working class communities are unable to afford the high cost of Barristers to contest their case.
Working class areas are the main locations of Plantation and cultural enrichment (sic!) of the illegal invaders.
They are not Refugees,but majority welfare scammers on a world tour.
The only benefit of protest is to identify those who are prepared to organise Politically to fight against
the invasion of their community, which degrades the resources of the commnity as to Crime, Health services ,Housing ,Education ,Welfare.
First tactic is to ensure the majority of the Community is Registered to Vote. Our greatest power is in our numbers .They are few and we are many.
The power of numbers is greatest in an Election, Use it in every Election,Local Council, EU, and General Election.
A credible local representative with the trust and canvasing power of the local population cannot fail to be elected.
This is the greatest fear of the established political Parties, to lose their power /protection and access to the privileges and the use of monopoly State violence of the Justce,Gardai and Civil Service Institutions to tyrannise thePeople.
Forget the Grand Old Duke of York tactics of marching up and down in heat, rain or snow, that is as useless as a political tactic and is a dead end and a waste of shoe leather.
Organise politically and put Fear and Terror into the Tyrannic and despotic Regime ,which is the immediate ENEMY of the People of Ireland and its future as a Nation, along with their shock troops of the NGO’s, RTE propaganda, and complicit print media.
Dublin is dying, I can see it everytime I walk up there. It is more unsafe and vibrant as ever, druggies, immigrants, lost looking souls with no purpose. Just a deadness has descended on the city streets, its like a blur of crime and awash with all sorts of unsavoury activities at night if you ever had the unfortunate timing of walking down from Gardiner street B & B to beshoffs fish and chips in Dublin, ( Love beshoffs and all the staff and all they have to endure and put up with).
But this is totally wrong, it is killing the Irish, killing off local businesses, people are only there to commute, do drugs or do crime, it has no soul anymore. All the fruit ladies of the past are ghosts, no two for a pound cheeky charlies. I used to love going up to Dublin, now its just another globalist shithole thanks to globeshitting bankers. Goldman sachs is behind Travel Lodge hotels being filled with endless immigrants, some with war ptsd, that no western style psychologist or psychiatrist can meet their needs, culturally, spiritually or psychologically. It just won’t happen. They need to go home and be treated there – holistically by the imam or something. Another busload of immigrants brought in at the dead of night, what have the government to hide?? Let’s lay the blame where it should be it’s the bankers and govt! Fucking sick of it. They engineered this, time for us t o stop this, ignore politics, ignore bankers, ignore
MEDIA the empty mouthpiece of all this, coneentrate on your communities, having families and protesting.
Get them out.
I’m 20 years down the proverbial ‘Rabbit Hole’ after unplugging my TV & throwing it in the trash.
I’ve learned this – the only way to get to the truth of events & agendas unfolding right in front of you is to use your God given mind, deductive reasoning. Put aside what you do not want to believe & remember that the harder something is to believe the more likely it is to be true.
This *33rd Dail will be remembered as the most destructive to the interests & long-term survival of the majority of the Irish people.
They are actively importing foreign Muslim muscle – a UN army & if these scum gain a firm foothold on our land they will then import their entire families & within 10 – 20 years the Irish will find themselves a small minority, essentially homeless in their Ancestral land.
*33 is a Master Mason number & if you think this is a coincidence, I’ve a bridge to sell you.