The past few days have seen a significant reinvigoration and escalation in the mass protests against the government’s bogus asylum industry. This has centred around Ballybrack and East Wall in Dublin.

Ballybrack

On Thursday evening, in Ballybrack on Dublin’s southside, local campaigner Fergus Power was arrested and hurt by police under extremely dubious circumstances:

This is Superintendent Fergal Harrington the Officer who instigated the unlawful , unethical, overly aggressive, violent & unconstitutional attack on me yesterday evening.



I am currently awaiting medical advice & treatment in hospital for the injuries I have received at the… pic.twitter.com/BWbsBmszaa — Fergus (Ferg) Power (@FergusPower1) July 28, 2023

And yesterday the Gardaí returned, with armed officers among them, with a continuing aggressive policing approach:

For two nights in a row Gardai have resorted to RUC style tactics against the Irish people.



Is this the future we want for Ireland? #IrelandBelongsToTheIrish #IrelandisFull



pic.twitter.com/hpJTo905tx — Toby (@ThoughtsToby) July 28, 2023 Locals are calling for as much support as possible, with everyone encouraged to attend at 6pm to Ballybrack Cross (where Shanaganagh and Military Roads meet).

East Wall

Meanwhile in East Wall, the locals have restarted their protests against the asylum centre in the old ESB Building, with Malachy Steenson leading the calls for the Centre to be closed.

"They're going to get rid of the indigenous Irish people – they're going to breed us out."



Local protestor shares her opposition to the largely-bogus asylum centres in Dublin https://t.co/qkaB3wbkAL pic.twitter.com/tReONDvgAh — The Burkean (@TheBurkeanIE) July 28, 2023

'They're afraid of being called "dole merchants", they're afraid of being called "racist."



You have to say "I don't agree with what's going on in this country. This island is being destroyed."'



Local business-owner Joan opposes fake refugees and is not afraid of cancel culture https://t.co/rneIM66NV6 pic.twitter.com/vp6extjj5s — The Burkean (@TheBurkeanIE) July 28, 2023

An Important Juncture

All those concerned for the future of the Irish nation should assemble peacefully in Ballybrack this Saturday at 6pm. A string turnout will strike a significant blow to our corrupt ruling class.