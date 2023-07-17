Morrissey made a triumphant return to Ireland with 2 gigs last weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Vicar Street. Lanklet Dev and Pearse Mulligan cobble together some memories of the Saturday night performance…

Having forgotten to buy Morrissey tickets on the day of their release, I was relieved to have acquired them the week of the gig. Although I feel doing it this way added to the excitement, I was a little nervous after not receiving any notifications for tickets being resold until then.

The doors opened at 6:30pm with Morrissey scheduled to start at 8pm. A fellow anon agus mise strolled into Vicar Street just before eight despite some of Morrissey’s die hard fans (losers) camped outside the venue overnight just to get a spot at the front. Apparently when the doors were opened, these very well adjusted adults rushed through the hallway. It led to the security guards leading them to a side room before allowing them into the theater in what sounds reminiscent of a time-out for misbehaved children.

Morrissey was just one hour late and didn’t appear on stage until around 9pm. The questioning of his punctuality was quickly put to one side however as he opened with The Smiths classic “How Soon is Now?”. There was an electric energy in the room even though the crowd mostly consisted of forty to fifty year olds desperately clinging on to their youth. In fact, there were very few zoomers in attendance, leaving me wondering, have they taken a stance against Mozza because of his based and redpilled views? Perhaps.

Taking aim at the regime

Being in fine form, contrary to what the Irish Slimes said in their review, Morrissey took a swipe at RTÉ. He said with an Irish accent (a very convincing one at that): “I have one complaint. I’ve never been invited on Irish television, in me whole life, born and raised in Stoneybatter, and all I can say is thank God”. Since hatred of Ryan Tubridy and RTÉ is all the rage, the crowd erupted in cheer. Would the crowd have acted the same way if Morrissey said this during the height of the COVID nonsense, when they hung on RTÉ’s every word? I doubt it. As he finished this statement, one of his solo hits started to play, “Irish Blood, English Heart”. A certified hood classic.

This was not the only swipe /ouraulfella/ took at the mainstream media. Just before he started to sing The Smiths’ banger “Girlfriend in a Coma”, he loudly exclaimed (with an Irish twang again) “Pick up your television set and throw it out de winda!”. Although the audience reacted to this in a similar way to his previous comment, I couldn’t help but sense some of the norwood attendees actually imagined what their life would be like without a TV for a second. A truly horrific thought for normies, how would they survive without watching their favourite Netflix visual soylent.

In one night alone, Morrissey did more to wake up the NPC’s than anyone could imagine. Referring to Capitol Records refusing to release his album Bonfire of Teenagers, he said “I can’t release music anymore because I am an individual, and that isn’t allowed, everybody must be the same, sing the same songs, do the same things. Welcome to this knockabout world!” The boomers in the crowd stared blankly at each other. This statement almost made them break free from their programming!

Morrissey sang his new based banger “Notre Dame” although sadly, he did not take out his rosary beads this time around like he did when he first played this in Israel a couple of weeks ago. One wonders, was this a sign he is taking his faith seriously? I do hope so.

Regrettably, I missed his comments on Joe Biden as I was purchasing an alcoholic beverage from the bar. I could ever so slightly still hear him. I believe he said something about Sleepy Joe falling over.

Norwood ignominy

Getting rather rowdy towards the end of the night, there were grown-ass men fighting over a piece of clothing Morrissey threw out to the crowd. There is even a video circulating of a security guard with scissors cutting the fabric into smaller pieces to give to these, I’ll say it again, GROWN-ASS MEN.

Apart from the minor inconveniences I have discussed, it was a truly marvelous night!

P.S. to the boomer who kept shouting out unfunny shit when Morrissey was trying to speak, you’re not funny. Grow up.