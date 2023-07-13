An inspiration to a young Michael Collins, the following ballad first appeared in 1848 in the short-lived Fenian newspaper “The United Irishman” and not attributed to any single author,
“Great faith I have in moral force
Great trust in thought and pen
I know the value of discourse
To sway the minds of men
But why should words ny frenzy
whet Unless we are to strike
Our despot lords who fear no threat
But reverence the pike
Oh, do be wise, leave moral force?
The strength of thought and pen
And all the value of discourse
To lily-livered men
But if you covet how to die
Of hunger in a dyke
If life we prize is liberty
A Pike – A Pike – A Pike.”
