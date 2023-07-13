An inspiration to a young Michael Collins, the following ballad first appeared in 1848 in the short-lived Fenian newspaper “The United Irishman” and not attributed to any single author,

“Great faith I have in moral force

Great trust in thought and pen

I know the value of discourse

To sway the minds of men

But why should words ny frenzy

whet Unless we are to strike

Our despot lords who fear no threat

But reverence the pike

Oh, do be wise, leave moral force?

The strength of thought and pen

And all the value of discourse

To lily-livered men

But if you covet how to die

Of hunger in a dyke

If life we prize is liberty

A Pike – A Pike – A Pike.”