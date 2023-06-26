Blood is on the floor in Donnybrook after bombshell revelations about €345,000 worth of below the counter payments to Ryan Tubirdy forced the resignation of RTÉ’s head Dee Forbes in a shock punch to the jugular to the nation’s cosy Southside establishment.

Rumours had been floating around media circles about the station’s mounting dirty laundry which has long formed an unspoken underbelly to the state’ broadcasters work this side of Gerry Ryan’s death. Powdery noses, sticky fingers etc.

The word on the street points to the RTÉ salary scandal getting a lot worse, potentially throwing the already struggling broadcaster into an existential crisis from which it cannot recover.

With crisis for them comes opportunity for us and the chance to organise mass non-compliance against the obnoxious €160 per annum tithe known as the TV licence. Perhaps the only tax the left never opposes in Ireland the annual charge even if rarely ever paid is a symbolic flex of Ireland’s elites on our collective bank balances.

Suddenly the chance to be rid ourselves of the TV licence emerges as what fleeting credibility RTÉ wastes away in the June sun. A national broadcaster is an enviable thing to have under a sane administration but not when mediocre senior entertainers and government pressmen who constitute that broadcaster grant themselves salaries akin to South American oligarchs as the world moves on. Granted a denationalised private sector can do exactly the same sort of subversion as the functionaries in RTÉ do at the moment but the sheer cupidity of RTÉ chiefs cannot go unpunished from the populace.

From Section 31 to the Seán Gallagher cock up nevermind the station’s pro-government posturing on abortion and the lockdown there are a fresh 345,000 reasons to be rid of the RTÉ crew and now is a prime time to do it.

The raison d’etre of RTÉ has always been to provide the comforting background music and give our public life a falsely reassuring sense of calm while Irish elites ran amok. From the Troubles to the Crash to Covid nevermind its outlandishly pro-abortion framing since the 1980s RTÉ justifies its existence to our political elites by providing bang for buck in population control.

John Waters suffered jail time when he stuffed the TV licence inspector in 2013 in an unanswered form of martyrdom. Similar to hate speech legislation a campaign of public disobedience could be the order of the day to finally be done with a 20th century tax in a 21st century world.

RTÉ is down in the dumps at the moment but let’s make sure they are really down for the count.