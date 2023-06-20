Not just a novelty tea cosy, Michael D Higgins has thrown the fox into the Atlanticist henhouse with a robust defence of Irish neutrality ahead of a blatantly rigged forum on defence policy.

True to his contrarian anti-war roots the Marxist academic turned head-of-state rightly erred against Irish membership of NATO and the prospect of hapless Irish soldiers being deployed to go toe-to-toe with the Wagner group in the Donbass.

Not the first time the Áras resident has used his plinth to burst the bubble on government policy Higgins also challenged failing state housing policies and the ridiculous commemoration of Northern Ireland’s centenary.

While the President keeps much closeted, his lifelong ideological affiliation as a liberal 68er and touch of anti-Americanism has been well known throughout his career. About the only thing that separates the geriatric from the political mainstream, leaving aside the meat and potatoes of the NATO debate, the intentional politicisation of his office has been a marvel to watch from afar.

The Puppet Awakes

Long memories may remember a time when offhand comments by a minister against a sitting President were enough to prompt turmoil with no real protocol established for when the Áras gets political.

Constitutionally An Uachtaran sits as an inert Sun King over the Irish political regime with the power to seriously upend proceedings short of impeachment. As the office gets more partisan and moves away from being a retirement home to a genuine bullying pulpit one wonders if pro-Higgins progressives may rue the day the presidency ever got political.

Consider this:

In 2011 Higgins won the presidential race after an accidentally on-purpose media faux pas against an upstart candidate Seán Gallagher, largely considered to implicitly represent the conservative Fianna Fáil grassroots.

In 2018 the race was upturned by an unexpected surge for a right-wing populist Peter Casey on the back of anti-traveller comments which saw him (without an ounce of political brains) get a stunning 23.3% of the vote share last minute. This is excluding the surprising prominence of Kevin Sharkey throughout the campaign on an anti-immigration platform despite never making it to the ballot.

A Relevant Presidency?

Next time around in 2025 Higgins will be off the ballot and the public will be faced with a loveless choice likely between Bertie Ahern, Gerry Adams and whatever corpse the Fine Gael parliamentary party drags up. In between this rock and a hard place, something unexpected could erupt to fill the void.

Ireland feels like it’s on a populist warpath as both working-class Dublin and rural communities turn against mass immigration. Better than European elections even, Irish Presidential races are becoming the ultimate occasions for flippant voter choices with surprisingly little stopping a populist candidate from crossing the line with the right conditions, profile and platform once enough nominations have been secured.

Now that the Rubicon has been crossed on the President wading into politics how will progressives feel if the wrong candidate is elected next time round?

President Conor McGregor? Sharon Keogan? or even some random GAA All-Star turned populist the result of the next Presidential election could pose a serious glitch in the matrix.

While we’re unlikely to join NATO anytime soon, Higgins’ politicisation of the office is a long-term establishment owngoal, sowing the potential for destabilising the rotten state. Bunreacht always intended Presidents to be seen rather than be heard.