As of 8pm, Sunday 21st, a blockade of a suspected site of new asylum plantation near the village of Scool, Co. Clare has begun. This follows a similar blockade nearby in Inch, Co. Clare. Locals stated that the blockade is to prevent the government from slipping migrants into the location covertly.

WATCH: Locals begin blocking one of the entrances to the site

Local Anger

The remote, small townlands around the village of Scool are reported to be the location that Roderic O’Gorman and the establishment wish to dump 44 male migrants. A property in the area is the touted site for this, and locals are barricading access to that location to prevent the government from secretly dropping the migrants in without the locals realizing it.

“We are concerned for our safety, when you think about it the whole thing is quite scary.” Local woman who wished to remain anonymous

A local woman told us that she fears for her safety and the safety of females in her family. “We are concerned for our safety – when you think about it the whole thing is quite scary.”

Determined Townspeople

The residents at the blockade were determined to see this through. As a social media page affiliated with the blockaders stated, they feel their lives are being taken over.

The Burkean understands that a meeting of the locals will take place at 8pm, Monday 22nd. We will report on the outcome of this meeting.