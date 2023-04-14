An unknown Garda has been exposed as running a high-level cash-for-visas scam in conjunction with a Pakistani fixer to enable up to 800 largely Pakistanis to enter Ireland. The scam was ongoing since 2017 and involved the Garda accepting bribes of up to €10,000 to falsely stamp the visa of illegal immigrants, no questions asked.

It is believed that the Pakistani fixer would arrange for busloads of Pakistani nationals to arrive at the Garda’s station where visas would be stamped enabling individuals to stay in Ireland. The majority of the Pakistanis had originally entered Ireland using student visas.

Garda officials have expressed concern that the swindle has opened the door for criminal elements to enter Ireland and is the latest sign of farcical border security. Authorities have attempted to trace where the individuals who received visas ended up to no avail. A source speaking to Daily Mail affiliate Extra.ie spoke of “valid concern” that criminals had benefited from the corruption scandal with the Garda National Immigration Bureau launching a probe into the matter.

Since 2015 there has been an exodus of largely criminal Pakistani males escaping the UK prompting then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald to combat the trend with her UK counterparts. Gardai have previously examined the phenomenon of marriage fraud as an entry point into Ireland.

Perhaps a peek into the underworld character of the Irish migration, the penetration of border personnel is a long acknowledged issue in An Garda Síochána. The rumbling of the Garda parallels a similar instance in 2019 with no reform of the GNIB on the horizon, even in light of well-documented fraud cases.

While public minds have sharpened over migration mishaps the past year we have a long way to go before we even see mainstream acceptance of an issue that looks set to define Irish politics in the years ahead. Similar to the rampant NGO sector the very appendages of the state have been penetrated by anti-Irish forces.

How much better will the rule of law fare when our political regime completes a new Garda diversity drive with members of the force already prospecting asylum centres and mosques for new recruits?