The name of the Berkeley Library has previously been the subject of controversy at TCD, with current President of Trinity College’s Student Union Gabi Fullam having made a campaign promise to rename the library.

Leftist student activists have long used the Berkeley Library as a cheap whipping boy to promote left-wing activism on campus, stirring outrage over the eponymous 18th century philosopher George Berkeley’s history of slave ownership.

Lunatics, asylum etc.

Now, Students4Change, an organisation chaired by Hungarian Marxist László Molnárfi, wishes to change the name of TCD’s Berkeley Library to the Thomas Sankara Library, in honour of the African Marxist leader of Burkina Faso.

Humorously, various users left comments under S4C’s announcement post with statements such as “Nice, but how is he even related to Trinity College?”, “Weird call…” and “Did he go to Trinity?”

László’s unfamiliarity with Ireland really shows through the outlandish proposition Students4Change has recently adopted. As the organisation’s chairman, it was his prerogative to measure the suitability of such a proposal to an Irish college setting. Equally so, it could be the case that the Hungarian Marxist did seek consensus from his peers on such a proposal, only indicating their detachment from the country they are living in even further.

PC Gone Mad

The Burkean has previously suggested that the library be re-named after Irish patriot John Mitchel, who as a part of the Young Ireland movement fought for the freedom of an independent Irish nation. Perhaps László would do well to brush up on his Irish history? Last time I checked, Thomas Sankara never visited Ireland, let alone was a Trinity alumni.

Rather than renaming the Berkeley Library, Trinity College Dublin is currently considering a proposal to dename it. László may be in luck, as later this year when he takes over as Student Union president, the ground will have been cleared for him to name the library after whoever he wants.