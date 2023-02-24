Centre Left vs Far Left Divide at the Pro-Migration Rally

It appears there is trouble in paradise as Ireland’s pro-migration front has been showing deep divides since the even day before the Saturday March by Le Chéile took place. The night before, the Green Party announced they would be attending. As the green party is in government, and has ministers in the key positions that deal with immigration and asylum, this proved very awkward for the Irish Left, who still somehow see themselves as Political Dissidents and Outsiders.

Figures from those on the Far-Left of the protest movement, from groups such People Before Profit, and Trans & Intersex Pride were quick to jump on this, angered at the thought of a government party also at the protest, as this would undermine the heroes and villains style of politics they like to play. If the party in charge of migration is at the protest, it’s hard to say you’re the ones who are out of power. For PBP especially, the problem is always that you have not been radical enough.

This divisiveness was not just performative tweets from those trying to out-left one another, as it was revealed after the march that one of the marchers with the Greens was heckled and shouted at to “Go home” & “You’re not welcome here”. Being from an Ethnic Minority background, this Green marcher immediately fired back at his opponents that this is the same language of the supposed far-right, with other Greens saying the same. The race card is always at hand in a fight among Left-Wing groups.

Le Chéile themselves chimed in, siding with the anti-government faction, that government parties were to blame, A back-and-forth ensued, with the Radical-Left enraged at moderates weaponising race as an argument against them, a common theme in in-fighting on the Left in the age of American Identity Politics. The moderates pointed to the fact that Le Cheile are themselves a government-funded organisation, other commenters that the rally itself had effectively the entire list of NGOs that are bankrolled by the government. It was also pointed to the fact that the protest slogan “Ireland For All” was previously the campaign slogan for a government party in the last election.

There is a regular pattern in Irish politics that if you are a Left-Wing party, going into a government coalition with Fianna Fail or Fine Gael proves to be a poisoned chalice. The Labour Party is still considered unclean by a portion of the Irish Left due to its time in office in the early 2010s it is hard to believe the party once pulled ⅕ of the vote. The same is true of the Greens, the hard-left painting them as false friends who are also responsible for all the problems they are fighting against.

This is strange given the level of influence on policy the Greens have had. Whatever happened to the “Green Wave” media hype in 2019 and in the run-up to the 2020 election? The Left have painted this as a nominally left-wing party moving to the Right by going into government, when in reality it is the Green Party who has pulled its coalition partners to the left. It is also amusing to remember the Greens themselves had an internal party schism as recently as 2021.

Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael Not Welcome?

Posting in the Examiner a week before the March, Mick Clifford bemoaned this divisiveness, and the deliberate exclusion of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. The day after the March, Una Mullally posted in the Irish Times noting that the two parties’ absence was noteworthy and making curious claims that the parties are still unsure of their position on immigration due to the public mood.

Paul McAulliffe of Fianna Fail hit back in a tweet, trying to dispel any notions that his party were on the fence over the issue, and stating that their party is rooted in “Progressive Republicanism”.

FF and FG’s continuous efforts to prostrate themselves to the Left and do everything to convince them that they are also progressive is clearly a major factor in how Ireland has swung so far to the Left so quickly.

Conclusion

Gone are the days of pan-Liberal unity of the 2010s with the gay marriage & abortion movements. While even by 2015 there was still a genuine insecurity complex among Irish Liberals as to whether Ireland was able to count itself as “progressive”, by 2023 it is impossible to have any confusion about this. Ireland has become the new Sweden, a small European country defined entirely by its Progressive identity, as the old Sweden pulls back from the brink.



How long Ireland can remain without a mainstream party in opposition to the current Progressive Order is still an open question, but for now, all major parties are still in a state of trying to out-compete each other for who can be the real Progressives.