The following is syndicated from the Telegram channel Late Stage Ireland and is syndicated with permission.

RTÉ was doing more damage control for the asylum industry on Thursday night’s Prime Time.

After a soft introduction to the segment making reference to notable refugees Freddy Mercury, Einstein and the Dalai Lama (they should interview him on replacement migration), they told us that figures provided to Prime Time by the Department of Justice showed that of the 6,926 people who applied for asylum in the last 12 months at Dublin Airport, 4213 had no documents (61%).

They subsequently interviewed a failed asylum seeker who now works for an NGO and two solicitors who work in immigration to make the excuses. There appears to be increasing job opportunities in this area right now.

“I don’t think presenting without a passport is necessarily nefarious or an attempt to game the system,” said one. “Being an economic migrant and also someone who is fleeing persecution are not mutually exclusive concepts.”

The most common talking point you hear at the protests is about ‘undocumented’ and consequently ‘unvetted’ migrant men being dumped in communities so the regime definitely wants to get a handle on the narrative around this.

In truth, no asylum seekers are vetted, documented or not, as the Gardaí are not allowed to contact their countries of origin for information on them. RTÉ mentioned an “International Automated Fingerprint system” being in place but, this only extends to EU countries and if an asylum seeker over the age of 14 has been fingerprinted in one on their journey. It doesn’t even contain their name, only that they can be sent back to the country they were fingerprinted in.

Initially, this issue of large numbers of asylum seekers ‘losing’ their travel documents before disembarking their flights was being dismissed by members of the establishment, including Senator Barry Ward and IHREC’s Sinéad Gibney, despite the cat being already out of the bag and clawing all their faces off.

The narrative which the establishment seems to be settling on now is that these undocumented men are mostly genuine refugees who just found it difficult to get genuine travel documents which is why they won’t talk about rejection rates for asylum seekers other than singling out Georgians for being from ‘a safe country of origin’.

Nigerians, who have a similar rejection rate as Georgians, never get a mention despite arriving here seeking asylum in large numbers for at least 25 years now.

But the government has to say Georgia is safe officially as its EU member state status is pending, and it would be a bit tricky trying to explain to the public why so many would be ‘fleeing persecution’ therefore.

But although the government is admitting that 61% of asylum seekers arriving in Dublin Airport have no travel documents, they wouldn’t tell us how many others got off their flights with fake documents. We’re also not being told how many of the remaining six thousand asylum seekers Ireland received in the same time frame arrived with no documents or where they even came in from.

How many came in though the back door to Britain in the north? How many arrived in shipping containers in Rosslare? It would open too many cans of worms to inform us, not least because it’s a major security issue, and they might not even know the answers. The Irish media so far have not reported that there’s been a surge of illegals breaking into lorries in Cherbourg port trying to get to Ireland. Only the French media did.

But RTÉ also missed a big area the discussion could have focused on regarding undocumented asylum seekers.

In July last year, the Department of Justice suspended Ireland’s participation in the Council of Europe Agreement on the Abolition of Visas For Refugees.

The agreement meant people who had been granted refugee status in a number of European countries who had also signed up were allowed to travel to Ireland without the need for a visa as long as the visit did not extend past 3 months. It was for visiting relatives etc. They were given travel passes to accomplish this.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said at the time of the suspension of the agreement that there was evidence that this travel pass system was being abused.

She would only provide figures for 2021, when 29% of all the asylum applicants Ireland received were discovered to have been granted refugee status elsewhere in Europe. 18% had used their own travel passes to get into Ireland and make fresh asylum claims.

A report about a foreigner jailed for facilitating illegal immigration in December revealed some more detail about the nature of this particular asylum swindle.

When customs at Dublin Airport searched bags belonging to Mohamed Morsy Ahmed (54), who had flown in from Lisbon, they found 12 refugee travel passes.

Separately, 13 passengers got off the same flight as Ahmed with no travel passes and subsequently filed asylum claims. The documents in Ahmed’s bags all matched to these individuals (one was a child). Ahmed’s job was to get the travel passes back to them once they were past customs and in Ireland’s asylum system.

But despite Ahmed being arrested for facilitating illegal immigration, none of the 13 were treated as illegals and deported. Instead, they were taken to a reception centre to begin the asylum process, where they promptly disappeared.

Nothing of this type of travel pass abuse was mentioned on Prime Time. Helen McEntee’s suspension of the travel pass agreement is the only major policy attempt taken by the Government to stop the abuse of the asylum system in the last year. Ireland had signed up to this agreement in 1969. The government understood that the abuse was was so great, they suspended an agreement which has been in place for 53 years. Yet they’ve never told us to what extent the suspension of this agreement has worked to curtail asylum fraud.

If large numbers of people who have refugee status elsewhere in Europe are being attracted to Ireland to make fresh asylum claims, you would think this should be part of the discussion.