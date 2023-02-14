Speaking in the European Parliament, Sweden Democrats MEP Charlie Wiemers has chastised the Irish government’s response to Ireland’s asylum crisis.

Vice-Chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, Weimers has previously criticised the government’s decision to grant general amnesty to illegal immigrants.

As political discontent continues to grow in Ireland, commentary on the ongoing protests against the imposition of undocumented migrants into local areas by a member of the European Parliament indicates the growing international awareness of the Irish government’s failed policies.

Wiemers called on the Irish government to participate in the ongoing discussions of “secure borders and controlled migration” throughout Europe, should it choose to “avoid the fate of those who bitterly cling to open borders.”

Weimers, speaking in support of those protesting, called for the Irish government to address the protestors’ concerns in a fair and adequate manner, rather than dismissing their demands as far-right, as the Irish government appears content in disregarding the concerns of its citizens.

Labelling people as “far-right” so as to exclude them from political discourse, while new to mainstream Irish politics in the domestic context, has been used all throughout Europe to slander various political parties. However, in spite of establishment efforts to jettison political dissent through the social stigmatisation of conservative policies, right-wing political parties have recently experienced significant electoral success in a number of countries.

In the cases of the Sweden Democrats, and Fratelli d’Italia, the institutional cordon sanitaire upheld by the centre-right against so-called “extremist parties” has collapsed, with both parties now members of governing coalitions in their respective countries.

The government’s rancour towards local protestors amidst growing discourse on tightening restrictions on Ireland’s asylum seeker system has exposed the two-faced behaviour of Irish politicians; simultaneously dog-whistling about the “rise of the far-right” and moving to reform the asylum industry.

Though Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are by no means ideologically centre-right, reading from the same liberal hymn sheet as leftist parties, the recent wave of protests across Dublin has opened pandora’s box in mainstream Irish politics by politicising the long-ignored issue of mass migration. By back-tracking on the asylum issue, the coalition government is scrambling to salvage their electoral prospects in preparation for 2024, however, the success of such behaviour is doubtable.

While Ireland may not follow the exact political trends of continental parties, we are firmly linked to Europe in common response to the major political issues of our era. Though certainly a late-comer to modern conservatism, Ireland will be drug along with the broader national populist zeitgeist of contemporary European politics.

No matter how virulent and viciously it is defamed by establishment parties, national populism finds itself posed towards a significant growth in Ireland should the opportunity afforded by recent protests be seized upon.