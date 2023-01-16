Last week on the Tommy Tiernan show, a song “More Blacks More Dogs, More Irish” was played by an act “Steo Wall & Toshín”. The song’s theme is the usual talking point that readers will be familiar with. Irish people have experienced much persecution and hardship in our past, and as a result, should remember that past when thinking how to treat others in our own country.

The Irish left extend this to immigration, taking the establishment view across Western countries, that concerns about immigration, abuse of asylum policy, a desire to slow to stop the numbers, is all discriminatory and therefore persecution and immoral.

This argument presupposes that there is no such thing as a Nation, or a national community, and subverts the foundational argument for the Western welfare state — that we have a greater duty of care to our own people, in our own country, who like us were born and grown up here, than we do for people from completely different countries.

It should be noted that the phrase the song references — “No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish”, supposedly having been a regular feature in post-war Britain, is unlikely to have ever happened. Even The Guardian of all places, which will often seize any chance it gets to tear down it’s own country, expresses great skepticism at the claims surrounding the poster.

But that won’t stop the Irish left using the phrase and the tale as a battering ram to force the Irish to not oppose their cultural agenda. One must ask does “More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish” actually mean? It seems to summarise the 21st Century progressive instinct that if in the past, people assumed foreigners and different races/ethnicities were inferior to their own, than the Progressive’s starting position will be that assume to foreigners and different people will be *superior* to their own. As with most of our cultural problems, this is an American import, which now sees it’s White Liberal population being the only demographic to have an in-group bias against themselves.

The song is empty platitudes, fake emotionalism, and false history. The music itself is truly one of the worst things I have ever heard, and I say that completely irrespective of the political message. Judging from social media, I am far from alone in thinking this.

So of course Hot Press gave the song a glowing review. Irish Left Wing figures such as Richard Boyd Barret and Daithi K were quick to come out in support of the performance. One wonders whether they are just pushing their cause or actually like the song, but unfortunately only they can truly know that.

One of the main duo, who goes by the name “Steo”, sings with a very thick North Dublin accent, which I’m sure delighted RTE. His accent can let everyone know he’s salt of the earth, so he becomes the perfect person to preach their liberal gospel, and lecture the public on their racism. When he says the word racism, he says it with much power in his voice, so we can see how passionate he is in standing up against it. A very pious man for the modern religion no doubt.