I’ve been around the block and I’m not easily shocked. But I was knocked sidewards and disgusted in equal measure this week when I saw a pic of a young girl who had a mastectomy done. It was like some dog rough surgeon had taken a plough not a scalpel to her youthful chest. It was a brutal hatchet job, a physical nay medical expression of the Gender ideology made flesh.

The societal push from the Trans and LGBTIQ- lobby group for young rebellious, confused and impressionable teens to have their genitals mutilated, be pumped with hormonal puberty blockers and rendered sterile for life is barbaric, reprehensible and more people need to speak up against it, because a tsunami of this sick practise could soon be sweeping over Ireland from the USA and now is the time for strident opposition.

A few days after seeing this upsetting photograph of the physical and psychological abuse of vulnerable teens by the Trans / LGBTIQ- lobby I was reading about the father of Gender Theory, the coiner of the terms Gender role, Gender identity and Sexual Orientation.

This was New Zealander Dr John Money, a man who was particularly active in the USA and influential worldwide with his ideas of gender fluidity and high-level push for genital surgery, and puberty blockers.

A psychologist by trade and a founder of the Sexology genre, he has been recently criticised for his involvement with the involuntary sex-reassignment of the child David Reimer, his forcing of this child and his twin brother to simulate sexual acts which Money would photograph and the consequential adult suicides of both brothers.

In 1966, after a botched circumcision which left eight-month-old David Reimer without a penis, John Money persuaded the boy’s parents that sex reassignment surgery would be good for him. At the age of 22 months, Reimer was castrated and afterwards raised as if he was a girl with dresses etc.

In later appointments with Reimer and Reimer’s twin brother Brian, Money forced the two to rehearse sexual acts together and strip for genital inspections which Money photographed,

To sum up, John Money, the father of Trans ideology was a child abuser who destroyed the lives of two innocent boys with his baseless ideology. Dr Money was the Gender Theory Mengele of his time. But sadly for our children, his ideas are incredibly influential.

Money published a number of papers falsely reporting genital reassignment as successful. A complete deception of course and critics would later attest that Money made “fraudulently deceptive claims about the malleability of gender in certain patients who had involuntarily undergone sex reassignment surgery”. It was a classic example of unethical psychological abuse dressed up as nouveau research. Reimer’s story was vividly described in journalist John Colapinto’s 2000 book As Nature Made Him: The Boy Who Was Raised As a Girl.

As much as John Money’s Gender research has been clinically shredded for its dishonesty and damage to vulnerable children, his Gender Theory ideology has become so fashionable and predominant in American colleges and culturally reinforced by Woke social media companies, but the sharp increase in the frequency of genital surgery on young people has even caught the attention of liberal cultural commentators such as Bill Maher. He suggests that the regional disparity of surgical invention is so clear, that the implementation of this ideology is not because of a growth in self-expression but simply popular fashion in certain areas and strata of society.

And, of course, that’s before we even get onto the full-frontal attacks on the rights of women to women-only spaces and sports. To the surprise of many who would have self consciously have described themselves as liberal before the outbreak of Authoritarian Wokism, the Trans ideology is currently leading to the erasure of women’s sport and spaces while women are getting beat up by angry men in balaclavas and prevented from celebrating womanhood at the statues of feminist heroines such as Emmeline Pankhurst in the UK.

Trans ideology isn’t simply misogyny dressed in drag (or in this Pankhurst statue case, literally a balaclava), it’s more dangerous than that because the spike in harmful teenage genital mutilations shows that trans ideology is very interested in children.

Another ideologue very interested in children was the Father of Wokism or Critical Theory, the French philosopher Michel Foucault, the man who showed us how you can interpret or rather selectively mine history in order to suit yourself and call for changes today in our own self-interest.

Brought up in a wealthy bourgeois French family, indeed everything he railed against in his intellectual life; he was a deeply damaged individual who rebelled against his conservative family,

After a period of suicidal ideation in his early twenties, Foucault (as one educational resource described it) “entered the underground gay scene in France, fell in love with a drug dealer, and then took up with a transvestite.”

Michel Foucault (1926-1984) was a French 20th-century philosophical historian who questioned and rejected many common assumptions that the world is a better place today compared with the past.

An early exponent of the Frankfurt School, what later became known as Cultural Marxism, he later became influenced by the writings of Friedrich Nietzsche, which pointed him to the history of the body and of the collusion between power and knowledge.

Foucault’s influence on western philosophy and indeed current student formation is immense. For one who espoused radical subjectivism and moral relativism, he is regarded as the font of modern Wokism. It has produced in colleges a generation of students enamoured of intersectionality, with an emphasis on identity politics and a radical rejection of the human body, sex, as well as the natural family. He was deeply suspicious of the state with its attendant power.

Encyclopedists would suggest that “The first volume of The History of Sexuality has become canonical for both gay and lesbian studies and “queer” theory, a multidisciplinary study aimed at critical examinations of traditional conceptions of sexual and gender identity. “

Anyway, the bold Michel, the intellectual darling of the soixante-huitards was not just very influential but also very degenerate in his own life. Another guy who virtue signalled but with a less than virtuous life himself.

Guy Sorman, a close friend of Foucault recently made accusations about how Foucault used to engage in pedophilic sex tourism with young boys of 9 and 10 in Tunisia. Not slow to show the will to pleasure and power of the rich white male, the witness recalls how Foucault used to bribe desperate young children in poverty with money in exchange for sex at a cemetery. King of the Woke, who died of complications from AIDS in 1984, was a paedophile rapist of poverty-stricken Arab boys while living in Tunisia in the late 1960s.

But Foucault was not alone in his advocacy and practice of what was termed “intergenerational love”, known to most people as child rape. In a world of moral relativism that they created, how could exponents of the left condemn paedophilia without jettisoning moral relativism?

In 1977, a great number of French leftist intellectuals including Michel Foucault, Jacques Derrida, Simone de Beauvoir, and Jean-Paul Sartre, for example, signed a petition against legal constraints on the age of consent, while major newspapers such as Libération and Le Monde defended the idea of sexual relationships between teenagers and with adults as a form of liberation.

And, shocking to nobody, was the fact that radical leftists in Germany followed a similar pro paedophilia line. One of the goals of the German 1968 movement claimed by its exponents was the sexual liberation of children. This meant at least for some, including the leaders of the Green Party, the casting off of all sexual inhibitions, and creating a climate in which even paedophilia was considered progressive.

We can see at the same time the pro-Paedophile climate at the time, become more public in the Anglosphere and illustrated by The Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE), a British-based pro-paedophile activist group, founded in 1974.

The group campaigned for the age of consent to be lowered to the age of four, while receiving significant funding from the Home Office and was affiliated with the National Council for Civil Liberties.

In a letter to the Guardian in 1997, Peter Tatchell stated that friends as young as nine had sexual experiences which gave them “great joy.”

Tatchell inferred that while he was unable to condone paedophilia, he claimed that not all sex involving children was “unwanted, abusive or harmful.” And of course, Irish Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman with his smiling grin standing beside Peter Tatchell at a Dublin Pride Parade in 2018 kicked off a protest in Dublin in 2020 organised by the Irish Freedom Party.

The current Zeitgeist is dominated by cultural Marxism with its emphasis on breaking down the nation-state, the family, and even done the distinctions between male and female. The Irish version is dripping with oikophobia and cultural self-loathing.

We who wish to build up the nation but also protect and defend the binary nature of sex, and the importance of the natural family. We must reject the siren calls of warped degenerates such as Money and Foucault. Our children deserve our protection from their harmful ideology. And without our children safe, we can kiss the idea of national independence goodbye.