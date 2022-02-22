The disputed deaths of five Ukrainian soldiers alongside the escalation of fighting between Kiev and the breakaway republics of the Donbass heralds a new chapter in the post-Euromaidan conflict.

Allegedly part of a reconnaissance group that violated Russian territory, the finer points of the altercation have already been lost to history amid a tug of war of misinformation claims.

What is increasingly clear however is that the much goaded war with Russia may be at our doorstep and another patch of the world potentially put on the butcher’s slab for NATO military intrigue.

Conscious of the plutocratic pillaging of their Motherland in the 90s, and with the memory of what happened to anti-Western regimes in Libya, Yugoslavia and Iraq, Russia will simply not yield to allowing NATO a foot in the door to its hinterland.

As a sort of crazed last throw of the geopolitical dice an increasingly decrescent Washington is backing the Ukrainian horse in a bid to buy Liberalism some time as the global walls close in and multipolarity crystallises.

Europe in 2022, with its increasingly demographic frailty and covid mad governments, does not need nor want conflict with Russia, even some in the corridors of power who are not totally smitten with Washington realise this.

The usually sycophantic pro-Atlanticist German press has been raising the alarm on DC’s Moscow vendetta, with media outlets unearthing reneged promises made by NATO in the 90s not to advance deeper into the Russian sphere.

The botched colour revolutions in Kazakhstan and Belarus may have likely been strategic entrées for this new round of fighting, triggered by attempts to bring Kiev formally under the NATO tent.

It is not the duty of Irishmen to weigh in on the Ukrainian question, despite inherent sympathy towards underdogs, but suffice it to say our interests lie in a quick Russian steamroll over NATO with the minimum amount of collateral damage.

One can respect the Ukrainian plight for nationhood against the Russian Bear, and know that their fight will continue long after NATO has bit the dust, but the quicker America vacates the continent, the sooner Europe can even begin to think of charting its own course.

Russia’s reemergence onto the world stage in the 2010s blunted the unipolar lunacy of a Syrian invasion, and is a net geopolitical positive to us all. While imperfect, Russia is a nation state with enough bulk mass to stand up to Washington and its hegemony, with the prospect of a Eurasian power bloc one of the defining moves of the century.

One does not expect nor want Russian tanks to be rolling down Grafton Street to overthrow globalism here, but a sucker punch to NATO’s gut in the East could create the creative destruction needed to broaden the horizons on a post-liberal future here.

For Ireland’s part, we have no major military role to play bar posturing on our UN security council seat, and becoming a probable refugee depot if and when millions of Ukranians flee to the West.

The manufactured media scare earlier this month regarding Russian naval exercises can now be contextualised as a final attempt to startle the Dublin government into at least having a functioning military if and when sparks start flying.

With or without the consent of the populace, we may find ourselves on team NATO in all but name as the stance of Iveagh House attests.

The best case scenario for war would be a quickfire Russian victory followed by a nationalist seizure of the apparatus of power in the rump Ukrainian state, with America and its NATO handmaiden permanently discredited.

One of the worst scenarios to possibly play out would be a protracted Syrian style conflict, in which the energies of Europe are sucked into a aimless war with Russia further running down the demographic clock.

These events are beyond our control, but the prospect of a weakening American grip here ought to be welcome by all. We are not living in the era of Reagan when America could at least pretend to be a benevolent Christian power against a godless Soviet threat.

Yet again Europe marches to battle under a bizarre fog of war, which if miscarried could spell final doom for the continent. Yet again we hear mention of Munich, and red lines from an Anglo-American press embroiling itself in lands it barely understands.

As the twilight of the American Imperium settles in, some European leaders must be furtively imagining a post-Yankee future, less so in Ireland. No one thinks such a transition will be gentle, but it is one which Europe and Ireland must make, and the jolt preferably coming sooner rather than later.

Our interests lie in creating peace with Russia and pivoting a viable Europe away from the Anglosphere and Atlanticism. Only a self-directed Europe will be able to fortify its position and repair itself socially and demographically. For that we need an awful lot of the stars, stripes and rainbows to stop flying over European skylines.

Let’s hope America’s bloody nose comes swift and hard for their sake and ours.