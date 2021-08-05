The 2018 referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment in Ireland will be remembered for decades, if not centuries, as a turning point in Irish history. Its passing marked the definitive end of Holy-Joe hegemony in Ireland, which had long been languishing, and heralded the beginning of Ireland’s time as a de-facto microprovince of an increasingly vicious global empire.
In celebration of Ireland’s (nearly) official annexation by this relatively new world power, resident propaganda broadcaster RTÉ this week aired the documentary film ‘The 8th’. The film, which received economic support from the taxpayer, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, as well as a number of other national and trans-national org, follows two ‘Repeal’ activists, as they campaign for the liberal availability of abortion in Ireland.
While the film claims that it aims to document ‘both sides of the debate’, there is very little doubt as to who are the heroes and who are the villains in this production. Reminiscent of the Soviet and Nazi propaganda of old, the film never fails to frame the entirety of the debate in a progressive light. The score routinely serves to manipulate the emotions of the viewer, mournful at progressive failures, and dramatically swelling during Repeal speeches and victories, while the content is constantly framed in a progressive light.
This bias is not at all surprising. The filmmakers’ intentions are plain to see from the film alone, but their extreme biases are confirmed in interviews with Galway Film Fleadh and fashion rag ‘Stylist’.
With this in mind, there’s really not that much more to say about the film itself, in that it’s exactly what one would expect from a biased documentary with funding from multiple globalist organizations. It’s a church-bashing bonanza, frequently vilifying both the Catholic Church and State, while words such as ‘empowering’ and ‘reproductive rights’ are thrown about with reckless abandon. At one point, the film even has the audacity to uncritically present a comparison of abortion restrictions in the south with the British regime of internment in the North. Such a comparison would be extremely offensive, were it not also so comically farcical.
Despite all these failings however, the film is not devoid of merit for right wing viewers. Firstly, it reveals some of the more cynical elements of the Repeal campaign. Multiple times throughout the film, it is revealed how much the abortion campaigners wanted to focus on the hard cases, perceiving them as being an easy way of persuading undecided parties, as well as shy away from the fact that Ireland would implement an extremely liberal abortion regime if the referendum passed.
More importantly however, the film has the ability to serve as an extremely potent motivator for any young Irish right winger. ‘The 8th’ repeatedly references how Irish society changed over the course of 35 years, from a society that would enshrine the 8th into the constitution by a two-thirds majority, to one that would repeal such protections by a slightly smaller margin. Just as such a monumental change in outlook occurred over the past 35 years, such a similar seismic shift could easily occur again, so long as those who want to see such a change put in the effort to actualize it.
Ultimately, the loss of the 8th, while disastrous for the unborn, was a much needed loss for Ireland’s Right. The loss confirmed the death of the old, soft-catholic order, and solidified the notion that such networks no longer had the strength to steer Irish society. The subsequent years have seen the bulldozing of these old structures for ones which are ultimately far stronger, more dynamic, and able to keep up with the chaos that is our modern world.
So, as our opposition revels in their old victory, it is for us to wait patiently in the wings, honing ourselves and our resources for the future. As, one day, just as the old Catholic establishment came crashing down, so too will their house of cards soon fall. When it does, let us be ready to be the adults in the room, strong enough to pick up the pieces and once again to take the helm of Ireland.
4 Comments
RTE, cheerleader for the killers of the unborn make a programme to celebrate their cheerleading..! No surprise there.
RTE- and yes they gloat at the people who pay their ridiculous salaries through Tax and bailouts while not capable of performing an honest day’s work in what is described as professional journalism.A National Broadcaster title to booth. I know there is AN OATH taken by budding journo’s, that’s well and truly broken now despite the cosy relationship with Establishment and the Serf Mouthpiece of A DEAD GOVERNMENT. Enjoy your precious time,while it lasts,because YOU ARE FINISHED FOR GOOD. Nothing can save your weak ass now, do you really think that you would survive the onslaught coming?
From the article: It’s a church-bashing bonanza, frequently vilifying both the Catholic Church and State, while words such as ‘empowering’ and ‘reproductive rights’ are thrown about with reckless abandon.
A deeper analysis must be sought.
People must ask themselves why are people turning away from catholicism in ireland, people need to understand what is behind it. The old MUH church, don’t attack MUH church is not going to really gain any new supporters to be against abortion on demand. People need to articulate the horrors of abortion on demand to expose the absolute evil that it is, without involving historically corrupt organisations like the RCC in the debate. It turns many people off to be honest, especially the youth of ireland.
To be honest, i think using the church as a vanguard to go and criticise abortion is a bit rich, remember all those babies dead in tuam from malnutrion? nearly 1000 dead found buried in what basically was a septic tank? from the hands of MEGA-RICH RCC institutions depriving unwed mothers of their children, basically treating irish people like a sub-species? sending some of them off to be illegally adopted abroad? Where exactly were those poor unfortunate souls rights? Apologies don’t cut it. How many more scandals from the RCC will people find? Call it what you will, but those mother and baby homes were a form of CONCENTRATION camps. A dark chapter in irish history. Really abhorrent shit.
The abortion on demand laws now in place in Ireland only came into place really, because the RCC had historically had such a massive stranglehold over irish political laws and society, basically they own all the hospitals too. Irish laws banned abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormality. Even if there was a threat to the mothers life, they still would not do an abortion. Almost no other countries did that.
Then came the Mellet case, Mellet v Ireland along with other cases, it blew the doors open, empowered the whole pro-abortion movement in Ireland, and ultimately led up to repeal the 8th. If the laws in Ireland basically had any form of common sense regarding abortion in the first place (not everything is black and white), then they would have catered to fatal foetal abnormality situations. Maybe then the repeal the 8th, and basically abortion on demand would have never succeeded because women would not of felt so oppressed.
There are reasons why the church gets bashed, and why many irish people are angry about state + church control over irish life. The combination has historically been riddled with major problems and human rights abuses. The RCC has never been some beacon of light in irish society, that should be free from criticism. Ever since the state inception it has ruled with an iron fist, many of its orders have caused immense damage.
People need to understand why the anger. Then you can learn. There is a reason why practically no irish go to the RCC mass anymore. People are fed up with it, the hypocrisy, and the money making racket that it is.
Since the RCC can not control people through traditionalist catholic subservience anymore, and have got bored of it basically, it would seem that they are all for changing into new clothes for the emperor, the roman empire transformed itself into a new religon once (the RCC), it will likely do it again. History has a habit of repeating itself.
What it will morph into next? I dread to think of it, but you can be sure it will involve globalism, and the need to control nations. There was reasons why jesuits were kicked out of a lot of countries in previous centuries. Also it seems that the only reason why the RCC have historically opposed abortion (abortion on demand is horrible) was only to keep the subjects of their empire in high numbers. More power, more control, more wealth being distributed through centralized wealth generating schemes like mass, a euro to light a candle FFS.
Charity my hole.
Very well said. This awful Soylent Green globalist regime is not an organic progression of the historic Irish people. It is completely and utterly fake and vacuous. Imported wholesale and fully formed via media manipulation of the young and gullible.