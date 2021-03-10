Meon, m. (gs. -oin, pl. ~ta) Def. 1: Mind, disposition; character, temperament. Lang: Irish.

The Burkean editorial team are very proud to announce the launch of MEON, a new socio-environmental journal for the youth of Ireland, set to launch this St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th 2021.

Independent of The Burkean, MEON will be a seedbed for dissident ideas around environmentalism, ecology, and society, articulated through a Gaelic and anti-Capitalist lens. Combining written as well as audio-visual work, MEON is the project of a small cadre of Irish environmentalists. They admit being dismayed and jaded by the manner with which various social causes down the years have been forgotten and abandoned by left-Liberalism. MEON looks set to pick up the mantle of anti-establishment green politics, and to re-energise discussion about the future relations between nature, man, and tech.

An entirely novel and grassroots project, those wishing to submit may direct their work to meonjournal@protonmail.com with opportunities open to audio-visual submissions as well as the written word. Additionally MEON is looking for material composed in the Irish language, or with bilingual aspects.

Ba mhaith leis na heagarthóirí anseo gach rath a ghuí oraibh. Go n-éirí an bóthar libh.

