Reports of Micheál Martin’s political demise have been repeatedly overstated in the post-Covid period. The Leesideleader has managed to endure, despite recurring unease among Fianna Fáil’s upper ranks even up until the Jim Gavin fiasco.

However, that run of resilience may now be faltering. Three TDs, James O’Connor, Albert Dolan, and Ryan O’Meara, all relatively new figures within the party, have fired what amounts to a warning shot across Martin’s bow in the wake of the recent haulier protests.

In a statement issued to the press on Wednesday, they called for “leadership initiatives” to prevent Fianna Fáil drifting into irrelevance.

Referencing an Irish social contract they believe is approaching “breaking point,” alongside mounting “community frustration,” the intervention has been rightly interpreted as a veiled critique of Martin’s leadership. For a figure many already see as having overstayed his tenure, such a public challenge adds to the sense of growing vulnerability.

As one of the last senior figures from the Brian Cowen era, Martin’s longevity has often been attributed to a mix of internal party inertia and structural advantages. Until now, the prevailing assumption had been that Jim O’Callaghan would step into a leading role potentially at the Department of the Taoiseach following Ireland’s EU Council Presidency.

Micheál Martin’s long-running effort to recast Fianna Fáil as a more socially liberal, progressive force now appears to be losing momentum, caught between an electorate that has largely moved on and a party base that was never fully persuaded.

In trying to straddle progressive urban voters and its traditional, more conservative support, Fianna Fáil risks satisfying neither, leaving it adrift in a political landscape where sharper identities whether from Sinn Féin or a revitalised Fine Gael are proving more electorally compelling.

Whether this moment signals a decisive shift back toward the centre-right in Fianna Fáil remains uncertain, but the contours are becoming more visible. Figures like Albert Dolan, whose emphasis on transparency hints at a more centre right ir rather centrist turn in the part.

Yet the party’s current ideological posture shaped heavily by its post-crash “detoxification” strategy remains inherently unstable, caught between the absence of a clearly articulated economic or social doctrine.

If a shift is coming, it looks less like strategy than belated reaction and the world is moving faster than Fianna Fáil is.