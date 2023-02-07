The Irish government, following the growth of anti-immigrant sentiment in various protests across the country, has mobilised its efforts to save face on its purposeful negligence towards the topic of immigration.

Simon Harris says that the state is deporting people every month – including 128 people this January. This is because the government only officially resumed deportations in September of last year, albeit not before ensuring the introduction of a general amnesty for illegal immigrants from January to July of 2022.

The government has much reputation to recover and asylum seekers to deport if it wants to perform well in the next general election as support for establishment parties, including Sinn Féin, falls amidst an awakening of sorts of the country to the issue of migration.

However, rather than receiving the complaints of their constituents with the duty that which statesmen are beholden to, Simon Harris has characterised the protests as “thuggish, mobbish behaviour… spurred on by the far right.” By labelling the protests are far-right demonstrations at which “a small number of far right actors who travel from town to town trying to stake up division,” Harris is discrediting entirely the valid grievances of working-class communities throughout Dublin.

The government, keen to use the presence of right-wing political parties such as the National Party and Irish Freedom Party at such demonstrations to delegitimise the protests which have emerged as spontaneous movements, organised by locals in areas such as East Wall, Ballymun, and Finglas, over resident’s concerns for the safety of their families amidst communities deeply mistrusting of the government to adequately address their concerns.

The reputational self-immolation pursued by the government in its policy of self-deportation has seen several instances in which migrants simply did not leave the country. One such case is that of Chico Makamda, a repeated sexual offender, who was permitted to wander the streets of Dublin following the state’s failure to expel him from the country.

Minister for Justice, Simon Harris, believes the notion that “Ireland is full” as has been spread throughout social media, is a “ridiculous” idea. However, Harris proves himself the fool when his government is scrambling to find literally anywhere to house the continually growing influx of migrants.

The infamous Roderick O’Gorman has now announced the government is so desperate to find accommodation for asylum seekers that the possibilities of sports halls, classrooms, student accommodation, and college lecture theatres being used to house the state’s newest arrivals.

Diarmaid Ferriter too has, in an article for the Irish Times, thrown shade on Irish protestors by misrepresenting the “lack” of racism in Ireland both historically and contemporaneously. The regime’s go-to historian, Ferriter fabricates an article from nothing as he quotes long excerpts of another man’s writings and retrofits it to contemporary political issues, in an exemplary manner of the superficiality of his intellectual caliber.

The stubborn attitude of the government to obsessively protect foreign peoples on the island of Ireland would be humourous if not for the fact that it directly threatens the existence of Ireland as a homogenous, and emphatically Irish nation, as opposed to a motley statelet representing the interests of a plurality of people in perpetual economic competition.

In the state’s search for new housing, Kilbride Barracks in County Wicklow has been commandeered, much to the chagrin of the migrants themselves who demanded to be brought closer to Dublin city centre, as well as dozens of buildings in the processes of planning and renovation.

During the summer holidays, student accommodation is expected to be commandeered by the state to relieve tensions on the asylum industry, however, it remains to be seen as to whether the government is willing, or even has the capabilities, to remove them once the new academic year begins.

Newly constructed student housing module buildings, due to open to students for the next academic year, are likely to be made available to migrants shortly, as the Department of Higher Education has revealed.

Though officially Ireland now has taken in 74,000 refugees in state funded accommodation, that figure excludes those who have been legalised as per McEntee’s programme, or who have arrived and settled in Ireland through private means.

54,000 of that number are believed to be Ukrainian, though there are reasons to doubt that label in a world where one’s country is determined not by blood and heritage, but by ink and paper, while another 20,000 have arrived through the International Protection system.

The government, by action, not word, has made every opportunity available for these people to stay, where they consistently return the state’s folly and hospitable stupidity with the harassment of locals. Rather than curtailing the growing asylum racketeering industry in the late 2010s, the government opted instead to decry the evils of Direct Provision and promise own-door accommodation to all asylum seekers and is now experiencing a frightening realisation that the rise of the far-right in Ireland is a consequence of their own, repeated, negligent, arrogant mistakes.

Meanwhile, forgotten and left out in the cold to rot, are thousands of homeless Irish people who can only look on with jealousy and dismay as their country removes all obstacles in its way to house foreign peoples.