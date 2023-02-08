As grassroots opposition to the Irish regime’s immigration policy begins to achieve notable success, the world is gazing on. While people in other European countries are being inspired by the Irish response, some unsavoury characters from the UK (including Tommy Robinson) are looking to interfere. They must be prevented from doing so.

News of the Irish public vociferously opposing asylum centres has reverberated around Europe. Like bees to honey, the more noxious elements of the British right-wing have taken interest in the groundswell of nationalist sentiment in Ireland.

Mark Collett (of British right-wing organisation Patriotic Alternative) and staunch loyalist grifter Tommy Robinson have both posted on social media recently about Ireland’s situation, and according to our sources have reached out to Irish grassroots and protest organisers (only to be rebuffed and ignored). They are looking for as much information as possible on the Irish protest movement. We understand that Robinson in particular may be considering reporting live from Dublin.

Friend-Enemy Distinction

It goes without saying that, as a basic principle, Irish nationalists must refuse to be involved with British nationalists on issues pertaining to Ireland. A movement which is diametrically opposed to our national interest is by definition a hostile movement, whatever the degree to which we may face shared problems.

Irrespective of one’s exact opinions of the situation in the Six Counties, no Irish nationalist can with a straight face claim that the issue of the North of Ireland has been yet resolved. British nationalists are not our allies, and indeed can never be our allies, especially when many would privately approve of how British forces murdered Irish men, women, and children frequently and not long ago.

The onslaught of mass migration against the British people is hideous, as it is in all of Europe, but our focus must be on our own plight. And just because we are dealing with the same ugly phenomenon, that does not mean we must work closely with those who also oppose our national interest. The enemy of our enemy is not necessarily our friend.

Strange Bedfellows

Aside from these reasons to avoid the British right-wing, one could hardly choose worse collaborators than Robinson and Collett. The full run-down on the skeletons in both men’s closets is too long for this article, but it would suffice to say that both are mired in doubts about their characters, competences, and allegiances. British nationalism in general has been stuck in the doldrums for a long time, and these two characters share a lot of the blame.

Robinson is a household name for mostly the wrong reasons, combining the worst of grug chauvinism and milquetoast “Israel First” cuckservatism. His links to intel agencies, specifically the Mossad, are often alleged. His links to neocon money, specifically Zionists, are proven.

Collett and Patriotic Alternative are even more toxic. They are the most recent incarnation of a decades-old current in British politics, going back further than Collett’s embarrassing 15 minutes of infamy with Russell Brand and Channel 4, a current which has made every mistake a political movement can make. Constantly embroiled in fiascos, doxxing, accusations of police agency involvement, and extremely shady characters, all sincere nationalists should steer clear.

Brit Grifters like Tommy Robinson Preying on the Naive

Lamentably, this is not a novel development — loyalists and British conservatives have tried and failed to insert themselves into Irish nationalism before. Jim Dowson’s involvement with Niall McConnell’s movement Síol na hÉireann comes to mind, as does Tommy Robinson and Anne Marie Waters’ involvement with Identity Ireland. The only inroads Collett has achieved has been with a couple of Irish content creators who are not involved in the Irish protest movement and irrelevant to nationalist organising.

The main concern is that those who are relatively new to the political landscape around Irish nationalism who have gained a following will unknowingly in their enthusiasm walk straight into the trap of associating with the aforementioned figures. A cursory look at Robinson’s Telegram channel might give the impression that he is a harmless and popular voice against globalism. Even with the most noble intent, people unaware of the implications of associating with these figures could unknowingly become vessels for breaking down the movement they are trying to build.

Toxic Public Image

On top of their distasteful, grifter habits, shady links (especially with the British Security state), and most importantly their ideological opposition to our national interest, the likes of Collett and Robinson should be shunned for the instinctive revulsion they elicit in normal Irish people. The Irish journo class and far left have been trying for years to smear Irish nationalist leaders with accusations of links to loyalists. This has so far failed because there are no such links.

We must keep it that way; any vague suggestion of such a link is enough to turn the stomach of the average concerned Irish citizen.

It is the responsibility of those who are more experienced with regard to the political landscape surrounding nationalism in Ireland to warn the uninitiated about the threat of such figures from the UK and provide foresight so that they will be prepared when these individuals make their move.