The Dublin administration has assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. With it comes the usual language of influence, leadership and national prestige.

For six months, from July to December, the Free State will chair meetings, host ministers, welcome dignitaries and pretend that administrative choreography is the same thing as power. The official language is predictably inflated. Ireland, we are told, will help shape Europe’s policy direction, showcase its engagement, expertise and values at the heart of the European Union.

The bill is less poetic.

In response to a query from The Burkean, a spokesperson for the Irish EU Presidency said that “overall Presidency costs across Government Departments have been estimated to be in the range of €165-185m, excluding security costs.” The spokesperson added that the Revised Estimates for 2026 included allocations to individual Government Departments totalling €168m, again excluding security costs.

The phrase “excluding security costs” is telling.

Public reporting has already placed the total cost of the Presidency at more than €293 million, including €125 million allocated to the constabulary. The official response does not appear to contradict that wider figure. It simply separates the ordinary programme costs from the security operation required to make the spectacle possible.

In other words, the Presidency can be presented as a €165-185 million exercise only if the security apparatus needed to host it is placed outside the frame.

That is not a minor accounting detail. A Presidency of this kind requires security perimeters, escorts, closures, equipment, training, operational planning and the management of protest. The ceremony and the coercion belong together. The official reception line and the Garda cordon are part of the same political event.

The 26-County Government says it is committed to delivering a successful Presidency and ensuring value for money. Every government says that. The more revealing question is why a small country with a collapsing housing system, a dysfunctional health service, chronic infrastructural weakness and unresolved national partition should spend such enormous sums to perform leadership inside a structure it does not command.

The answer, of course, is that the performance is the point.

The Presidency of the Council of the European Union is not sovereignty. Ireland will not suddenly direct Europe. It will not become master of its own fate by chairing meetings in Brussels, Luxembourg or Dublin Castle. It will help manage the business of the Union. It will advance files, broker compromises, host delegations and present itself as a loyal, competent and enthusiastic member of the European project.

There is a difference between access and authority. The Irish political class has spent decades pretending otherwise.

To be invited into rooms is not the same as ruling oneself. To host leaders is not the same as leading. To administer the timetable of a larger power structure is not the same as possessing national freedom. Yet this is the great delusion at the heart of official Ireland’s European enthusiasm: the belief that proximity to power is power itself.

The Presidency comes with three official priorities: competitiveness, values and security. The last of these is particularly revealing. The Dublin administration now speaks constantly about Europe’s security environment, hybrid threats, Russia, the Ukraine, resilience and defence capability. These themes are not incidental. They are the atmosphere in which Irish neutrality is being steadily reinterpreted, weakened and folded into a broader European security consensus.

Ireland is told that it must be at the heart of Europe. Then it is told that Europe must become more secure. Then it is told that security requires deeper cooperation, greater capacity, new alignments and fewer constitutional restraints. Nothing is abolished in a single dramatic gesture. Everything is adjusted, modernised, reframed and normalised.

That is how sovereignty is lost in respectable language.

The constabulary operation surrounding the Presidency makes the symbolism even sharper. According to recent reporting, the Free State is preparing what could be the largest policing operation in its history, with new vehicles, enhanced training, anti-drone capacity and major public order preparations. The same political class that cannot provide safety, housing or social order in ordinary communities can find vast resources when the European stage arrives in Dublin.

There is a lesson there. The Free State knows how to act decisively when the audience matters.

A country that cannot house its own people can secure summits. A country that cannot defend its neutrality with confidence can still find the language of European security. A country whose young people are priced out, delayed, scattered and demoralised can still pay to welcome the continent’s political class.

Waste is too small a word for this. The deeper problem is misdirected national energy. The Presidency is being treated as an honour because official Ireland has largely forgotten the

difference between honour and recognition. It longs to be seen, praised and approved by the structures above it. It mistakes applause from Brussels for the exercise of sovereignty at home.

There will be those who say the Presidency is normal, routine and merely part of EU membership. In one sense, they are right. That is precisely the problem. The fact that such an exercise is normal does not make it less revealing. It shows what the 26-County State understands itself to be: a well-behaved administrative unit within a continental order.

The Irish EU Presidency spokesperson told The Burkean that Departments and agencies will work to deliver the Presidency “as cost-effectively as possible and within the allocations received.” Perhaps they will. Perhaps the final bill will remain within the official assumptions. Perhaps the warnings of a cost approaching €400 million will prove exaggerated.

Even then, the central issue remains.

The scandal is not merely that the Presidency may cost too much. The scandal is that the Irish people are expected to regard the exercise as leadership at all.

For six months, the Free State will perform competence, influence and European belonging. There will be speeches about values, photographs beneath flags, motorcades through secured streets and official declarations of Ireland’s role at the heart of Europe.

But a nation is not free because it is allowed to chair meetings. It is not sovereign because it is praised for managing another authority’s agenda. It is not powerful because it can host the rituals of power.

Ireland does not need a six-month Brussels performance. It needs the recovery of national authority.