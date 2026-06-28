A growing number of people believe that today, Cork City in Ireland is enough to make a grown man cry. Reminiscent of many of our European cities, the Cork metropolis has morphed into a disfigured multicultural melting pot of immigrants – some, it can be argued, feeling so comfortable in their newfound surroundings, they are tentatively asserting dominance over the local population.

This can be evidenced when boarding public transport, as young ear-phoned foreign nationals can sometimes commandeer whole rows of seats. It has also been noted that the ‘New Irish’ can ‘throw their weight around’ and readily complain about native social etiquette if it suits, with many of the indigenous Irish now feeling like immigrants in their own lands.

Another instance of asserting dominance has been catalogued in County Kerry at a hotel reception. When a civil question was asked, the foreign receptionist sort of sneered her response along the lines of: “No, we don’t have that in Ireland.” It was subsequently discovered that she was Croatian and had been residing in Ireland for twelve years (after she had been pressed on how she had become such an expert on all things Irish).

The facts are that because the Irish (and British) are so polite and socially civil to the migrant population, many migrants have become emboldened by it and now mistake civil/political generosity for idiocy.