Whatever about the campaigns Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iran are waging against Israel, because the current flotilla winding its way to Gaza in support of the Palestiniians is strategically rudderless, it presents no threat and is of no real consequence to Israel, except in so much as her propagandists can turn it to advantage.

Irrespective of our views on Israel, we can agree that they don’t suffer fools, or many others, too gladly and, although interdicted flotilla members are complaining about the treatment they have received, we can also agree it is as nothing compared to what countless Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrians have suffered and that it is therefore obscene to have a hierarchy of victims with Arabs at its base and their showboating European comrades in arms at its zenith.

Although cataloguing the supposed travails of Margaret Connolly, the Irish President’s sister, on her Mediterranean cruise makes good and easy copy, it is of no use to the Palestinians she and her shipmates are sailing the seven seas to help. The aid that they are carrying will not get through to Gaza and nor will they.

The Israeli authorities have repeatedly said that “Israel will not allow the breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza” and, though the blockade busters quibble over whether this siege is lawful or not, the Israeli Defence Forces have made it plain time and again that their cordon sanitaire will not be breached either by land or by sea and have also said that all aid should be channeled through POTUS Trump’s Board of Peace.

Although a gaggle of fringe politicians have criticised Israel’s blockade, the fact is that, unless the Israeli Defence Forces can be defeated or forced to stand down, the blockade will not be breached.

Although the Israelis like to rib Queers for Palestine, the Muslim Brotherhood have been among the far more lethal characters these motley crews have assembled ever since the 2010 Gaza flotilla, which resulted in ten deaths in clashes between the blockade runners and the Israeli navy.

At the other end, manning the boats with 74 year old Irish grandfathers and then complaining when they get a few slaps is not only cowardly but grossly irresponsible as well, and attacking the Greek Enbassy does not change the criminal negligence of the Muslim Brotherhood aligned politicans and groups like Amnesty International who hope to benefit from all this “pro-Palestinian” carnage.

Although my crystal ball is not powerful enough to tell me if Israel will survive, what I do know is its future is secure as long as Jordan, Syria and Egypt, the countries bordering it, continue to support it and as long as the Muslim Brotherhood and allied civil society actors manning these ships do not align themselves with those three countries.

That is the reality of the matter and all the showboating and mock horror at Israel’s tactics will not change that a whit. Though the Palestiniajns may be the footstools of the Israelis, they are certainly the political football of their supposed saviours, who would prefer to keep concerned Europeans marching around in emasculating circles when not taking Mediterranean cruises.

Sieges, like those on Gaza, are not anything new. There is the Siege of Leningrad and during, Roman times, there was the 52 BC Siege of Alesia, the 43 BC Siege of Mutina, and even the 332 BC Siege of Gaza by Alexander the Great. If there is anything to be learned from those earlier sieges and from all of history’s other sieges, it is that a bunch of unarmed showboaters will not change the status quo in Gaza, unless the navies of Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Italy and Spain combine to break it.

Although peace of a sort will eventually descend on the Levant, none of the credit for that will be due to the showboaters and sundry social media influencers paddling their way to Gaza. Better if they scuttled off home and made way for those who are serious about tackling the intractable problems they pretend to be so worked up about.