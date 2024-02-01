“Obesity is a disease, and we should not forget that.” – Leo Varadkar

Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú, brought up the shortage of ozempic in Ireland, a drug being touted as a sufficient weight-loss remedy, with Leo Varadkar recently. In his reply, Varadkar said that: “Obesity is a disease, and we should not forget that.” This statement has been fact-checked by us and it is, at the very least, misleading.

Obesity is not classed as a disease by many medical journals, including The Lancet, who said: “A disease, by definition, needs to have characteristic symptoms and signs, and even though excess adiposity is a characteristic sign, there are no symptoms that are unique to obesity.” In my opinion, it is a lifestyle choice and when you say something is a disease when it is not, it leads to a defeatist attitude, a “nothing can be done about this” type of mindset, and it plays into the hands of Big Pharma. Novo Nordisk A/S, the company who manufactures ozempic, has already bought a huge plant in Dublin to increase the production of their product.

As is with all pharmaceutical drugs, there are a list of side effects including abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Tragically in one case, an Australian woman died from gastrointestinal illness after taking ozempic in a desperate attempt to quickly lose weight for her daughter’s wedding.

Ozempic is not the answer to losing weight, eating relatively healthy and exercising is, and occasionally browsing the Ray Peat Forums. Ray Peat was a biologist and physiologist who offered nutritional advice through his website and even designed his own food pyramid.