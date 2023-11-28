Today, @GardaInfo and @GardaTraffic were seen liking posts from Antifa activist Charlotte O’Sullivan, tweeting about her being banned from her infamous Twitter page “Ireland Against Fascism”, an account notorious for harassment and threats against those on the political Right.

The posts were then un-Liked by both accounts, but by then hundreds of people had noticed and many screenshots were taken. Ireland’s police force seems to be collaborating with, or infiltrated by, Far-Left activists who oppose freedom of speech.

Both these Garda pages are grey-check-marked, meaning they are verified by Twitter as “a government or multilateral organization account”, verified as official accounts of the Irish State.

The Garda Code of Ethics includes the pledge: “I will uphold and obey the law and fulfil my responsibilities in a fair and impartial way.” The Burkean has contacted the Garda Press Office for a statement.

The Ireland Against Fascism page had been banned recently for threats of violence. Charlotte O’Sullivan had created a new X/Twitter page to vent her anger. Among the likes from far left activists and anonymous pages were likes from both these Garda Pages.

Far-left accounts, including that of Charlotte O’Sullivan, acknowledged the police accounts interacting with them (archived here https://archive.ph/rQqn0):

The Garda accounts were also recorded Liking a video from another user, Therese Cahill, calling for @IrlAgainstFash to be reinstated:

Analysis: Gardaí caught in cahoots with Antifa

Alarm bells rang in Garda HQ on Tuesday evening, not because of any far-right riots in the capital city, but rather a major PR blunder sparked by one of their own.

Multiple tweets calling for the reinstatement to X of Ireland Against Fascism, a particularly malignant account that has harassed and intimidated Nationalists and right-leaning activists for years, were liked, and therefore supported by both official Garda accounts; @GardaInfo and @GardaTraffic, respectively.

Other Antifa-adjacent accounts were subsequently seen jubilantly celebrating the fact, seeming delighted to receive support from friends in high places

The IAF account, operated by Charlotte O’ Sullivan, had been recently banned from the platform for making violent threats, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Although realising their mistake, the admin quickly unliked the Tweets, it raises serious concerns about the impartiality and non-political nature of our police force.

How can the Gardaí, on one hand, police the speech, reading material and even thoughts of ordinary citizens, while at the same time implicitly endorsing the reinstatement of an account that was just banned for speech that is already illegal in Ireland?

This isn’t the first time the conduct of the account admin has been called into question. Previously, multiple users of the X platform have reported they have been blocked from official Garda accounts for what seem to be mild criticisms or jokes.

Whatever the case, the actions of the individual controlling the Garda accounts amount to at the very least gross misconduct, and at worst, a bad actor that has infiltrated what is a very important and should be a professional and dignified arm of State.

As the State picks up the pieces after last Thursday’s unrest, there has been much discussion in the media over the Garda’s response, and what should be done about online activists on the Right. Garda morale continues to plummet and the media class continues agitating for stronger legislation for hate speech laws to shut down any criticism from the right of Liberal Ireland.