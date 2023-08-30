A new character on RTÉ’s Fair City is intended to be a punching bag of “far right” clichés, but a look at the rest of the soap opera’s cast and their links with astroturfed “antiracist” NGOs exposes the rot that has taken hold on the streets of the real Dublin’s fair city…

Fergal and the Far-Right Scare

In recent weeks, a new character on the soap, Fergal, has caused a furore on social media for his aggressively anti-woke and “reactionary” statements and conspiracy “theories”. Needless to say, Fergal is the villain, and apparently is embroiled in theft accusations on the show at time of publication.

Amusingly, some arguing among the left/liberals has begun because of their anxiety that Far-Right Fergal will blow back in their faces, exposing the telly-watching cohort to talking points they otherwise might not have heard.

Regardless of the fate of the character of Fergal (beir bua, a mhac), the involvement of another character, “Erica” (seen in the video below), is worth noting.

The “far right Fergal” storyline in fair city has a few familiar faces.



The woman in this scene is also in EastWall4All.



Seems she got her payment for going against her neighbours. #IrelandBelongsToTheIrish pic.twitter.com/yMNJT18KXR — Toby (@ThoughtsToby) August 25, 2023

Erica is played by Roxanna Nic Liam, and Roxanna’s links to woke, pro-mass migration NGOs and media is more than ironic…

Roxanna’s Regime Agenda

Roxanna isn’t shy about her pro-regime activism. A few months ago she helped set up East Wall For All, a hilariously-hamfisted attempt to astroturf fake opposition to the ongoing East Wall protests against mass migration centres in the area. The force of the establishment was fully behind the initiative, with Roxanna even invited on RTÉ Radio to push the psyop. (For the record, she denies her involvement in the conception of the story arc.)

Obviously, the residents of East Wall weren’t buying what the state-funded NGO was selling, and maybe this embarrassing defeat prompted Roxanna to ask the Fair City scriptwriters to shoehorn a pro-globalist, pro-woke story arc into the show.

Regardless of the origin of Operation Fergal, Roxanna has been busy on the propaganda front lately, whether LARPing as a teenager in LGBT propaganda spots for another state broadcaster, or screeching on Twitter about terfs and other leftard bogeymen.

And let’s not forget Roxanna’s hatred for “Garda Rats”, an ill advised thing to post with the current migrant crimewave sweeping Dublin city.

It would be naive to expect Irish twitter leftists like Roxanna to have a shred of self-awareness and realise how stupid they look. Banging on about the government’s handling of “woorkin’ class causes” while running a state-owned pro-plantation zombie NGO that locals despise; delivering the usual woke scsremongering on government media programmes that run the gamut of pro-lockdown, pro-migration, and pro-trans issues – anything bad for the people of Dublin is good with Roxanna.

The Broadcaster Has No Clothes

As Dublin decays into a migration-driven crime pit, the national broadcaster is more concerned with psyopping its residents with crude pastiches of criticisms of the globalist-liberal state, using astroturfed narratives delivered by actors who have directly engaged in similar real-life astroturfing on the working-class streets of the capital. Our miserable mainstream media, none of which is remotely ideologically independent, cheer on this charade.

Nobody is buying it. Many viewers will see the sense in the however-crude talking points that Ferghal makes. Even when (not if) they script an ignominious downfall for Ferghal, the story arc has done more damage to their agenda, an agenda that is corroding the lives of Dubliners as well as the life of the nation as a whole.

It’s certain that more than a few Fair City watchers in East Wall have copped that the character leading the charge against Ferghal on the show is played by the same shrill gombeen that recently called them racist for opposing a migrant plantation in their area. We only hope that Roxanna and clowns in RTÉ continue to churn out weak propaganda on an industrial scale. Dublin’s fair city is wide to their lies.