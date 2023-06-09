The PSNI are allegedly investigating the Scottish nationalist organisation, Highland Division, after a poster titled “White Youth Revolt” was found outside a bus station in Downpatrick.

This is not the organisation’s first foray into the North, with it being known that they have had a history of stickering in the 6 counties. Though the group claims to be willing to cooperate with nationalists of all kinds, their activities in the North are telling of their real beliefs.

Ostensibly an anti-immigration organisation, like many groups on the British right, Highland Division fails in its originality. The re-use of signage from old political movements, and the borrowing of foreign symbols and slogans, whether they be German or American, only serves to drive unnecessary hostility towards these groups.

The lingering nostalgia for Oswald Mosley on the British right is not ill-informed or gruntish, but is an insurmountable road block for its passage into political relevance as it fails to recreate itself in a presentable, and sympathetic manner to modern society.

The nativist sentiment of any people is justified and something to be respected, but when we find ourselves in a situation where a Scottish nativist group, with regular incursions into the North, are implicitly voicing their support for a British statelet colony on Irish soil, we can see still quite clearly that the British right have still not wakened to the concept of a universal national self determination that applies, equally, to Ireland.

When Tommy Robinson arrived in Ireland earlier this year to cover the East Wall Protest Movement, he was met with disdain and asked to leave. This sentiment equally applies to all would-be friends or enemies of Ireland from the British right, this is our country, North and South.

Should British nationalists have a morsel of good will in them towards Ireland, they would act as their hero, Oswald Mosely, a sincere friend-of-Ireland once did. During his retirement period and exile from Britain,

Moseley’s stay in Ireland was notably absent of any political activism on his part. He made the explicit decision to stay out of Irish political affairs, both out of faith in the principles of national sovereignty, and fear that his political baggage might hinder the activities of the Irish state to represent the will of the Irish people.

The best the Highland Division can do for themselves is stay out of Ireland, and focus their efforts in Scotland, where 7% of the population are non-British nationals, not including migrants who would have received citizenship based on naturalisation.

Cultural nationalism pays dividends, and is the key–stone of any nationalist movement, but from across the water, it appears the British right are still using the same old worn, jailed-activist playbook.