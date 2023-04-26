The below video was posted to Twitter yesterday by user @Cryptopalantir, showing young males of Algerian origin outside the International Protection Office on Mount St., Dublin 2. Their laughing and saying “F**k Irlanda” giving an insight at the real sentiments of many migrants in Ireland.
The area has become the site of makeshift camps where migrants gather, as well as to protest some vague claims of injustice.
The details of their complaints are unimportant. As you can see from the video above, these people have no respect for us. The sooner we realize this, the better our chances of survival.
Scratching the surface of migrant animosity
Migrant opinion is not monolithic. Many of those who arrive on our shores certainly hold at least benign disposition toward the Irish people. But as other Western countries have found out the hard way, many of these newcomers hate us.
Lots of the so-called “refugees” originate in Muslim countries, from Morocco to Somalia to Afghanistan. Despite generously taking in large numbers of Muslim migrants in recent decades, Western countries have received much animosity from their new Muslim citizens.
Across the sea in Britain, many Muslims haven’t bothered to learn the local language. Most want to make it illegal to criticism them, and one fifth of British Muslims even approve of the bloody 7/7 Islamic terrorist attack.
A similar dynamic has played out in every other Western country, where immigrants in general and especially those from the Middle East and North Africa often hold nothing but contempt for our societies. They largely have supremacist attitudes towards us, and this gets worse the longer they have been here.
This isn’t specifically a religious problem, so much as a Third World problem. They see us as weak. They see our country as ripe for the taking.
Government-sponsored Anti-Irish system
The reality of mass immigration is only a danger to Ireland. Aside from the pressure it puts on labour and housing markets and public services, diversity in itself is detrimental to us. But the establishment’s policies make this situation worse. They incentivise fraudsters and freeloaders to immigrate through various means and schemes ahead of the more well-meaning arrivals. This selects for the dregs of the world, and who could blame them for regarding us as soft-touch fools to be taken advantage of?
Our anger over this Anti-Irish plantation should be directed towards those in power. They are the ones intentionally importing en masse those who have no intention of contributing to our society. “F**k Irlanda” indeed.
One Comment
Not surprising, I have taken many trips to London, Bath when it was well less muliticultural, it is still not as full of ”vibrancy” as london with all stab gangs and baseball bat road rage, I bet you can guess the ethnicity. They have resentment for us, because they see it as us and them. They see us as a big blob of ”white” not germanic, baltic, slav, anglo or celt etc. They don’t see that, and frankly don’t give a damn, they are here in a new country – BUT to take your new country for themselves, they see it as us and them, and WE – Don’t!!!! What is wrong with us, we should hand them the front keys to our front door – already!!!!
We are stupid thick paddy lasts, at the edge of Europe being baited by ”anti-racists” endless NGO’s who want to feel important running around with their little facts on ”microaggressions” and racisms, anything better to do – like get a real job???
No – of course not they will not, they are parasites, preying on the weak and naive and that is what the irish are- weakened by emigration, weakened by lies, bought off by trinkets, and the good life, it won’t last, the honeymoon period is done, just this week an old grandmother gang raped, I wouldn’t say it was Irish either, they wouldn’t take two looks at her, who or what would be mad, bad and evil enough to do that???
Let us hold out and take a wild guess, can’t say for certain, but the ”gang thing” usually has a multicultural element to it.
We are at the edge of Europe and while we have that advantage it is also now our achilles heel with all this globalism, we let anybody through thanks to roderic o gorman and his mass invite to all these letcherous hateful pyschos from the third world.
Listen – they will just ignore us and do what they do in their own lands, rape , pillage , scam , fuck each other over and wage war within different factions, baseball bats against each other, white man no longer has a say, he is too weak, he has been bought.