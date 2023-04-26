The below video was posted to Twitter yesterday by user @Cryptopalantir, showing young males of Algerian origin outside the International Protection Office on Mount St., Dublin 2. Their laughing and saying “F**k Irlanda” giving an insight at the real sentiments of many migrants in Ireland.

The area has become the site of makeshift camps where migrants gather, as well as to protest some vague claims of injustice.

The details of their complaints are unimportant. As you can see from the video above, these people have no respect for us. The sooner we realize this, the better our chances of survival.

Scratching the surface of migrant animosity

Migrant opinion is not monolithic. Many of those who arrive on our shores certainly hold at least benign disposition toward the Irish people. But as other Western countries have found out the hard way, many of these newcomers hate us.

Lots of the so-called “refugees” originate in Muslim countries, from Morocco to Somalia to Afghanistan. Despite generously taking in large numbers of Muslim migrants in recent decades, Western countries have received much animosity from their new Muslim citizens.

Across the sea in Britain, many Muslims haven’t bothered to learn the local language. Most want to make it illegal to criticism them, and one fifth of British Muslims even approve of the bloody 7/7 Islamic terrorist attack.

A similar dynamic has played out in every other Western country, where immigrants in general and especially those from the Middle East and North Africa often hold nothing but contempt for our societies. They largely have supremacist attitudes towards us, and this gets worse the longer they have been here.

This isn’t specifically a religious problem, so much as a Third World problem. They see us as weak. They see our country as ripe for the taking.

African woman in Dublin city proclaims that Africans will be “running s**t around here from now on.”

Called himself the king of Ireland pic.twitter.com/yyTks8Tvg3 — Steve (@SteveMoyross) April 19, 2023

Government-sponsored Anti-Irish system

The reality of mass immigration is only a danger to Ireland. Aside from the pressure it puts on labour and housing markets and public services, diversity in itself is detrimental to us. But the establishment’s policies make this situation worse. They incentivise fraudsters and freeloaders to immigrate through various means and schemes ahead of the more well-meaning arrivals. This selects for the dregs of the world, and who could blame them for regarding us as soft-touch fools to be taken advantage of?

Our anger over this Anti-Irish plantation should be directed towards those in power. They are the ones intentionally importing en masse those who have no intention of contributing to our society. “F**k Irlanda” indeed.