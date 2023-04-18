Publicly available on the government’s website is the expenditures list for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth. Below it is represented in a graph which visibly demonstrates the massive surge in government spending induced in part by the government’s failure to adequately deal with the asylum racketeering industry in Ireland.

The graph describes the general trend of expenditures of the Department, which until 2019, generally averaged between €2.5 to 4m. Beginning in 2019, an increase to 10 million is visible, however, following O’Gorman’s appointment as the department’s leader in June of 2020, the expenditure can be seen to have steadily increased by millions of euro.

Your money, their discretion

Since the beginning of 2020, the Irish government has spent €1.3bn, the vast majority of that being spent only last year. The massive increase in spending by the department is a direct consequence of the state’s refusal to restrict the asylum-seeking process in the country, as the Irish government has taken in unprecedented numbers of refugees during a domestic housing crisis.

Katherine Zappone, the former minister of the department from 2016 to June of 2020 oversaw the increase in department expenses to €50m before O’Gorman’s tenure began.

The Irish taxpayer will be pleased to know that, O’Gorman’s leadership of the department places their tax money directly at the whims of a politician who has been shown to re-allocate funds to his preferred activist causes.

Of the data provided in the government documents, it can be shown that €447m euro has been spent on accommodation for “Ukrainian” refugees. Additionally, however, the government’s general accommodation expenses, not listed as explicitly for Ukrainian refugees can be seen to exceed that of its Ukrainian expenditure.

A lucrative racket

The state has spent €570m on the general provision of accommodation and services, while an additional €117m is listed having been spent on accommodation from commercial sources, and a measly €6.5m spent to house refugees in state owned property.

All businesses which received over €20,000 from the department are listed as expenditures in the documents, which includes a variety of devaluing hotel properties and companies, such as the three payments of over €50,000 to Xiu Lan Hotels Ltd. in Cork, whose profits have seen a decrease in recent years.

The mafioso-style commandeering of government departments by the Irish government is exemplified best by O’Gorman’s Department of Miscellaneous Crises Management and Activism, in which the government’s wallet bankrolls policies completely irrelevant and directly contrary to public interest and order.