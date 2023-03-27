Chaired by TCD SU’s incoming president László Molnárfi, Students4Change is a self-described Marxist and Anarchist front group with the intent of organising leftist students on campus.

László, originally from Hungary, moved to Dublin from Belgium in 2020 to begin studying at Trinity College Dublin, where he has since become a prominent student activist on behalf of leftist ideas on Irish college campuses.

Students4Change, an activist group of staff and students at Trinity, have claimed their opposition to the college’s ‘corporate’ practices. Despite the organisation’s anti-establishment Marxist rhetoric, it has a noticeable connection to TCDSU, which has in the past influenced union policies.

Though Students4Change largely conforms to anti-racist, and radical feminist progressive social theories, it has been known to attend and organise protests on issues ranging from climate change, housing, and its most recent protest against Trinity catering services.

Most notably, however, the group previously had a hand in encouraging and advocating for TCDSU to alter its constitution. It is known that the current LGBTQ+ Rights Officer of Trinity SU, Jenny Maguire, assisted László Molnárfi, last year in writing a proposal to the union to modify the apolitical clause of the SU constitution.

In March of last year, this alteration to the constitution succeeded. The SU, an already politicised institution, is now openly political and conveniently will fall into the hands of its next president, László Molnárfi, at the beginning of the next academic year.

Undoubtedly, László’s presidency will be one to watch as TCDSU’s presidency passes into the hands of yet another leftist acolyte.