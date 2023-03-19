An event scheduled for the 3rd of March by the Muslim Students’ Association at Trinity College Dublin was cancelled due to pressure from TCDSU and other student bodies opposed to the religious rhetoric of the prominent Islamic YouTuber and ‘renowned academic’ from the United Kingdom Mohammed Hijab, who had been invited to give a talk on the topic of ‘Hedonism and the Ultimate Purpose of Life.’

The event, previously approved by the college, was cancelled as leftist students took issue with the “misogynistic” and LGBT-critical ideas Hijab discusses on his YouTube channel.

Students4Change, an organisation of marxists and anarchists chaired by next year’s TCDSU President László Molnárfi, voiced opposition to Hijab’s event due to what they claimed was his “misogynist” rhetoric.

A statement issued by Students4Change (S4C) was endorsed by the TCDSU Gender Equality Officer Jenny Maguire and Qsoc was reported by Trinity News, in which S4C stated ‘we cannot tolerate intolerance’ and that they were ‘ready to escalate’ their actions if Hijab’s invitation to speak was not withdrawn.

Hijab has also been criticised for his connections to Andrew Tate, having interviewed the now-jailed internet celebrity in September of 2022, and subsequently sharing an article supporting Tate from his Twitter account amidst human trafficking accusations in Romania.

Hijab is alleged to have encouraged the desecration of Hindu religious temples and incited violence against the Hindu community in Britain. However, this allegation, put forward by Trinity News, the mouth-piece of TCDSU, may be due to certain biases against Hijab.

In a video titled ‘Muslim Response to Fascist Hinduvta Thugs in Leicester’ Hijab attacked the Hindu belief in reincarnation, claiming he would rather be “an animal” than a “weak Hindu fascist thug”. Investigating Hijab’s claim amidst the public displays of ethnic violence between the Islamic and Hindu communities of Leicester, the personal sympathies of TCDSU Gabi Fullam, of partial Hindu heritage, may have contributed to the institutional hostility towards Hijab at Trinity College Dublin.

This subsequently begs the question as to whether the Islamic community at Trinity may experience further persecution from an exclusionary, and intolerant student base, as the Islamic-Hindu conflict from Britain appears to leak into Irish college campuses. Is it perhaps possible that international students bring with them not only their culture but their own ethnic rivalries?

The Muslim Students’ Association who were responsible for organizing the event were forced to cancel it in the name of student security and safety concerns, amidst threats from Students4Change, sanctioned by TCDSU staff.