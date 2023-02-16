At least one man has received medical attention after a car rammed into an unknown number of anti-immigration protesters in East Wall on Wednesday evening.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 8pm, with multiple videos appearing online appearing to show a car accelerate into an unknown number of demonstrators at the protest.

Footage of the incident also appears to have been livestreamed online from inside the vehicle from a Facebook account with various links to Ireland’s left-wing, with the account profile picture “no borders, only people”, though no motive has yet been definitively proven for the incident.

The account on Facebook also appears to have shared details of a forthcoming pro-open borders protest set to take place in Dublin this Saturday. The demonstration is expected to be attended by a number of state-funded NGOs, as well as left-wing political parties.

While one individual is said to have been treated by paramedics at the scene, the number of injuries, if any, in relation to the incident also remains unknown.

A number of prominent left-wing accounts have celebrated the incident, with one account with 12,000 followers saying that running over the protester(s) was “something we all would do”, before adding: “fair play to this person”.

This story is developing