The British long 20th century can be said to have come to an end this week with the death of Elizabeth the Second at her Balmoral residence.

A lifetime of service, giving an air of monarchical normality to a nation scarcely recognisable to its eldery subjects, the new Carolean era is likely to herald a furthering of the managed decline Britain is synonymous for.

As Irishmen and distinctly Irish nationalists it is incumbent not to lose ourselves in the Anglophobia of the next month. Jacobinism is a bad look for any national movement (sorry Tone) and worldviews have to be constituted off more than hatred for a 96 pensioner.

Historic grounds for revulsion at the Windsor family are no doubt justified for the Gael, childish post-Brexit Anglophobia spearheaded by the likes of Jedward and Fintan O’Toole less so. Elizabeth was just an obedient cog in a very large machine of which Ireland represented peripheral concerns.

Truth be told the greatest indictment of the British Crown is they are scarcely an entity worth hating anymore. Hostages to the global plutocracy that calls London its home, unlike her ousted uncle Elizabeth remained fully on the reservation throughout her reign, likely securing her family for another century in her regal diligence.

Since the Bastille fell British elites have known all too well the wisdom of hiding behind the skirt of tradition and rolling out centuries worth of subversion.

What is frustrating about Britain is one very easily could imagine a complete and total demographic transition to an Islamic Caliphate and Coronation Street still playing in the afternoon just as the adhan is blaring from Westminster Abbey. For all the triumphalism of Brexit that nation with its omnipresent security forces has the revolutionary potential of wet firewood.

Good faith royalists will have a hard time excusing WEF devotee and multicultural enthusiast Charles with his particular penchant for Islamic perennialism. While abolition in favour of a progressive republic sounds no better, the Crown is merely a reactionary buttress holding the rotten pigsty that is Westminster providing gossip as Rome or Rotherham more specifically burns.

Considering we live in an era where Indian Brahmins are increasingly dominant in the Tory party it is not entirely inconceivable that Charles himself in the decades to come may become a British Constantine for Islam in the UK. His love of Islamic perennialism is well documented as is his desire to tweek his coronation vows to be representative of all the faiths rather than just Christendom.

The Windsors if nothing are survivors with the British state existing as a sort of Thessus’s ship in half embracing the worldview of the day, liberalism in the 19th century, social democracy in the 20th etc.

Certainly Anglicanism is as believed as the old Elysium mysteries around the time of the fall of Rome among elites, with the possibility of Britain integrating a subdued form of Islam possible in the coming decades.

Purely speculative but bear in mind historically stranger things have happened in dying civilisations.

For the dissident right in England the royal demise epitomises the metapolital rock and hard place they’ve always found themselves. Caught between the aesthetic and grandeur of a glorious imperial past and a contemporary monarch no different than a limousine liberal in her opinion on migration there is no breathing space for anti-monarchical British nationalists, Morrissey aside.

With Ireland, for all the metaphysical shallowness a Republic brings I’ve found myself rather grateful to be a citizen rather than a subject the week passing. A Christian monarch is the greatest gift God can bestow on a people, what presently inhabits the Court of St James is just a sedative to a moribund nation running down the clock.

Like Cincinnatus of Rome or Leonidas facing Persian emissaries, our own Republic in all its imperfections was forged by the patriotism and piety of a people not willing to assimilate into the Empire. Never as sexy as a monarch, the spirit of separatism has kept alive the Irish as a living ethnos and hold the key to our salvation the decades ahead.

For that legacy alone Ireland in the 21st century has a fighting chance.

The Queen is Dead-Ireland Lives On-An Phoblacht Abú