A dose of healthy racism could’ve quashed, or at the very least mitigated the ill-effects of, the current fiasco in Kinnegad. Spawned by its planter pollack gombeen owners selling it off for use by the Department of Children, ‘Harry’s Hotel’ fell under the not-so-paternal auspices of the ‘International Protection Accommodation Services’.

Rather than resuming its previous function, and thereby accruing the town’s amenities and businesses revenue, the Hotel – dormant for two years during the Covid 19 hoax is now being used by IPAS to house 150 Arab men.

This is a terrible idea for reasons that need not be articulated. Yet, owing to the prohibitions against one’s words reflecting reality, and the influence on broader discourse that follow therefrom, we have a national zeitgeist marked by its inability to properly conceive of the baneful consequences of stupid decisions. Put differently, political correctness makes you retarded – and at present, the Irish are perhaps the world’s standard bearers of retardation.

So, what is the problem here? It’s fruitful to consider the local response, which has been overwhelmingly hostile to the neo-plantation underway in recent days. The numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment has enraged locals, who are rightly fearful that they, or their female family members, are liable to become victims. The Irish NGO-complex has responded in its typical trite fashion, contending that the recent egregious incidents owe to a few bad apples among a largely benign group of men.

This viewpoint, which is not being conveyed in good faith, is false. The sheer number of allegations in such a short period of time is indicative of a broader issue. Precedent teaches us that that: large groups of Arabic males + young Irish women and girls accustomed to travelling bereft of male protection = very bad outcomes.

From nascency onwards, these men have imbibed beliefs regarding women, derived from Islam and custom, that are incongruous with the prevailing loose standards in the west. In turn, this engenders feelings of both disgust and lust. Western female laissez-faire dress induces the intersection of these dual sentiments, in turn resulting in vile acts of a lustful nature that are colored by malice. The victim is not simply an object desire, they’re perceived as morally lesser by men who believe them to be deserving of ire.

The sense of unattainability accentuates their sordid proclivities vis-à-vis western women. The term ‘ethnicel’ – or in the case of Indians, ‘currycel’ – exists for a reason. European women are scorned for their unwillingness to date outside of their race. This perception, which is largely true, is especially palpable for the South Asian and Middle Eastern diaspora in Europe. It is plausible to conjecture that acts of perversity directed at western women are fueled by resent, libido, and wrath.

Moreover, the left’s perception is mired by an inability, borne from their degraded instincts, to conceptualise ethnic-polarity, and the issues that flow from it. Even if, as they incorrectly argue, the allegations can be attributed to degenerate minority amid the 150 new aliens, and thus the factor of their ethno-religious background is irrelevant, it can still be advanced that their solidarity, and concomitant antipathy toward the locals and broader Irish society, will prevent self-correction of these behaviors from occurring.

Any crime or controversy that occurs between individuals of different ethnic or religious groupings will indubitably be transfigured in man’s consciousness as a microcosm of group conflict. This is why ethnic sentiment so frequently impinges on matters of sport. We side, irrespective of his personal flaws, with the man of our people, and we derive satisfaction from his victory, or sorrow following his defeat.

Similarly, the recent criminal acts will produce a cleavage along ethnic lines. Even those among the 150 men who would, in normal circumstances, view such acts as abhorrent, will nevertheless be inclined toward standing with the offending members of their group – to do so is to be stalwart of one’s group interest, against the agenda of the out-group.

This tendency is even more pronounced among Arabs, whose licentious attitude toward cousin-marriage has buttressed their ethno-centrism – cousin marriage increases genetic similarity, and since people prefer those who are more closely related to them, this increase group-ties.

Europeans, in contrast, have been subject to an religious-cultural environment for hundreds of years that prohibits cousin marriage. This mitigates the rate of mental and physical abnormalities. However, it leaves one’s group ill-equipped to engage in low-level domestic conflict vis-à-vis more ethnocentric groups – couple this with the incessant and hysterical admonishment of ethnocentrism in western society.

The behaviour of the locals is illustrative. Their opposition to the presence of the foreigners is framed in pragmatic terms. The issue isn’t the lecherous tendencies or disrespect for Irish women among the Arabs, it’s the lack of services and the short notice given to the locals. The effacement of what everyone is really thinking stems from the debarment of ethno-centric sentiment from contemporary discourse.

Although popular opposition on this basis may succeed in displacing the residence of these particular migrants, the cowardice endemic in the middle class of Ireland will not save it in the long-term. The continued existence of our nation is a paramount duty – to ensure its subsistence we must place its survival and predominance at the foreground of our argument against mass immigration.

It is said that nemesis follows hubris, but it’s also a consequence of cowardice – will we be cowards?