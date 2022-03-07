The Irish Government has said it wants to see farmers grow crops in response to the war in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of grains, producing between them nearly a third of the world’s total traded grains. Much akin to how the war in Afghanistan saw crop yields devastated, the war in Ukraine and the economic sanctions on Russia are not likely to end any time soon. Even the food production capacity of the West is under threat, as Russia has already banned export of ammonium nitrate.

To say nothing of having taken out of service several power plants in the country, the Government is set to push ahead with an increase to the carbon tax next year, with the obtuse buffoons in the Green Party seeking to ban the construction of an LNG terminal.

The Government wants Ireland to take in between 80,000 and 100,000 Ukrainians overnight, at the same time we are facing the largest number of asylum applications and the impending moving of all asylum seekers into houses before homeless Irish people.

We are looking at energy crises, food crises, a housing crisis, and the next step in a global plantation.

At least we’re being encouraged to die for gay rights in Ukraine. Isn’t that the most important thing?