The diminishing ability of Eastern European labour pools to placate the needs of a post-covid Irish economy is being demonstrated with the increasing lobbying of major employers for non-EEA migration.

As reported in the weekend edition of the Sunday Independent and Irish Times, Supervalu and Centra owner Musgraves has registered a high number of lobbying instances to enable them to recruit and employ those from a non-EEA background.

Experiencing issues around the recruitment of ‘skilled staff’ in the realm of HGV drivers, butchers and bakers, the company which employs 35,000 nationwide states that Brexit, covid and the cost of living crisis has triggered a crisis in its business model.

Of particular note according to company spokeswoman Edel Clancy are large numbers of particularly Eastern Europeans returning home

According to lobbying documents Musgraves directed the majority of their attention to the Department of Enterprise and in particular Minister Damien English who has previously lubricated the rules on non-EEA truck drivers in response to a growing worker shortage in that industry.

Currently non-EEA hopefuls must seek a specific work permit to enable them to enter the labour market with persistent laxity even with this. Rather famously those studying in Ireland have the ability to navigate around this process hence the surge in popularity for dodgy visa mill language schools around Dublin especially.

Not the first employer to petition for more fluid migration rules, public scorn was previously shown towards Keelings Fruit company in the aftermath of their very public importation of foreign labour and subsequent revelation of desire to loosen visa laws to better enable this.

Despite an unemployment glut, housing crisis and the prospect of automation on the horizon our economic system and those who manage it endeavour for yet even more transient labour supplies. The needs of our economy has burst the banks on the domestic labour market and has now exhausted Eastern Europe as it looks to Africa and Asia in desperation.

What helps the bottomline for Musgraves could very well alter the demographic future of the entire country for generations. The myopic decision to invite Turkish Gastarbeiter to Germany or Algerians to prop up the ailing French economy has left an indelible mark on both of those nations for the cultural rancour caused and a path that Ireland would be wise to avoid.

The first two decades of the new century our economy tapped into the old Eastern Bloc to oil the wheels of myopic economic expansion. Rest assured the next twenty years will see captains of industry lean into African and Asian labour to keep the economic engine running just that bit longer.

Irish capitalism seeks to place itself above the needs of the Irish people and companies and politicians that pontificate on sustainability in the environmental sphere cannot see what’s around the corner when it comes to mass immigration.

The final destination for this demographic explosion is Peter Sutherland’s vision of an island of ten million people.More an economic zone than a nation this nightmare is exactly where our elites envision us 50 years hence and one we must dedicate ourselves to avoiding.