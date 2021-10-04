Until recently, known throughout the world for their faith, fecundity and large families, the Irish people now have a falling birth rate which stands below simple replacement level.
Consciously deciding to have a child is not just an expression of love or physical attraction for your spouse but is deeper than that, it’s a metaphysical affirmation of confidence in the world and hope in the future. It is a blast against the inevitability of death and decay in genetic code. It can also be seen as an act of self confidence…. “As Irish and Catholic Joe Blogs, I am a good person, I have something great to bring the world and it desperately needs more like me.”
Choosing to have a child is a positive, confident act and when repeated becomes a habit increasing the size of your family and the strength of your nation. It is also the passing on of not just life, but through education and upbringing, your culture and values to the next generation.
As a budding journalist, I wrote my first article in a national newspaper 20 years ago for the Sunday Business Post on ”Demographic Decline in Ireland and Europe”. It talked of contraceptive genocide (the sub-editor wasn’t so keen but allowed it anyway) and the demographic time bomb. The last paragraph lamented that unless we exerted change, that our primary schools would be turned into nursing homes for the elderly.
In the mid-1960s, the average Irish woman had 4 children, when I wrote that SBP article it was 1.9 and it has now fallen to 1.84 children per woman. That is well below replacement level but above the European average, which isn’t saying much as Western Europe is part of a continent with a democratic, demographic and cultural death-wish. Douglas Murray’s book The Strange Death of Europe discusses many of the symptoms, though I think the deeper causes need more exploration than his book provides.
The old usage of the term replacement level is ironic. Where it once denoted the replacement of one generation with the next i.e. If it was 2.1 children per woman there would be the same number of children in the next generation.
The term is now more commonly used to describe the replacement of one people by another. For instance, a UN policy paper in 2000 is about “replacement migration”. And as a matter of interest, while 17% of Irish born people live outside Ireland, the CSO figures tell us that 17% of people living in the 26 counties are non Irish nationals. So the replacement of Irish people by non- Irish people is more than a theory, it is happening before our very eyes. To say so is factually correct, though not politically correct. The UN can state it as policy, but we can’t repeat their language without a bit of name-calling from the authoritarian Left resident in Ireland.
I was invited last week to attend, along with an MEP, a conference on Demographics and the Family hosted by the Hungarian Government. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke and the whole event was masterminded and hosted by the Hungarian Minister for Families, Katalin Novák.
At this conference, I had the privilege of meeting former US vice President Mike Pence, had a long coffee with former French MP Marion Marechál and met an old MEP friend from his days in Brussels, Lorenzo Fontana who, as a member of the Lega party, was recently Minister of Europe and previously Minister for the Family in Italy. So it was enjoyable to meet old and make new friends as we built a better Europe.
In the traditional Rite of Mass, the priest and people faced the East, the direction of the rising sun, as it symbolised the coming of the Risen Christ. And the phrase Ex Oriente Lux (Light from the East) is appropriate when it comes to who is leading the cultural rebirth of Europe.
Whereas Eastern Europe suffered greatly under Communism for decades, let’s call it economic Marxism, and then turned its face against it. Western Europe is being philosophically and culturally degraded by the influence of Cultural Marxism, with its emphasis on the breakdown of the nation, family and even down to the biological distinction between male and female. I believe the nefarious influence of Cultural Marxism is extremely dangerous and damaging. The Hungarian government, and I was pleased to find out also neighbouring countries such as Slovakia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, have seen the impending problem of demographic decline and are offering solutions for others to emulate; legislative, financial and practical solutions to help their countries out of a demographic rut.
Since the implementation of the pro-family reforms in Hungary, the birth rate and rate of marriage has increased, while the number of abortions has declined by 40% since Communist days.
A book, Family Friendly Decade 2010-2020, edited by Minister Novák and Tünde Fűrész was gifted to participants and outlines their uniquely successful strategy and results.
Hungary has put strengthening families and overcoming the demographic crisis top of the government’s agenda. In the last 10 years, Hungary has built up Europe’s most comprehensive family support system, spending 5% of the country’s GDP on family benefits. The family policy system is characterised by initiatives, such as the lifelong personal tax exemption for mothers with at least four children, and the interest-free, general purpose, 28 000 euro loan, the baby expecting subsidy, the repayment of which may be waived in full by young couples in the case of having children.
Among EU member states, Hungary has seen the largest increase in its fertility rate and the number of marriages, while the number of divorces is at a sixty-year low point. So the Hungary model does what it promises on the tin.
I believe that the Government of Ireland must make a similar volte face and choose to support family, fecundity and future rather than demographic decimation and decline. We must reject the empty promises and empty houses resulting from a culture of selfish individualism and consumerism beloved of Ireland’s technocrats and Big Tech corporations. We must reject the barren, sterile lifestyles and ideology of the numerically small but politically dominant LGBT- lobby which seeks not equality but privileges.
Just compare the positive affirmation of life philosophy with the pessimistic, “the sky is about to fall down, life on earth as we know it will end in 12 years!” patter from the Green ‘We fear Carbon’ pied-pipers.
We must reject access for them and their adherents to the education of the young so they cannot impose their ideology of gender fluidity on impressionable kids. They don’t offer nature based on biology and love between a man and a woman, but a warped ideology based on enforced groupthink devoid of any basis in biology. Those of us who are pro-natalist (in favour of birth, as well as family and nation) must oppose the tax funded spread of LGBT ideology that has been promoted by successive Ministers of Family, and at Pride Parades even by the Defences Forces, the Gardai, Official Ireland and Globalist corporations. This lobby group is probably the most privileged and influential in Ireland. We must face them down and put families with a future first.
The ideological flip side of low birthrates is that the culturally self-loathing, open borders, Death to the West LGBTIQ- lobby group use it to justify mass immigration into Ireland. It leads to more demographic replacement by people who don’t share our roots, values, culture and hopes of a democratic country, free and prosperous offering a future to the proud children of its Irish families.F*ck for Freedom may be crude but points to the necessity of supporting families and encouraging children to build a new Ireland. To sum up, those with a patriotic heart must be pro natalist. To be pro family is to be pro nation.
It’s wrong to describe Ireland’s current woes as a peril. A more correct term would be: Ireland’s Demographic Destruction. To best counteract this destruction it would be best to start with the Irish Trojan Horses that are enabling it.
A good example of the type of Trojan Horse I’m talking about is Englishman, Ian Thomas. Thomas is White and a mouthpiece for the English branch of BLM.
Recently on a taxpayer-funded advertisment on behalf of Black History Month, Thomas claimed that White people are: “Genetically defective descendants of albino mutants”: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/begins-black-history-month-website-labels-white-people-genetically-defective-descendants-albino-mutants-taxpayer-fund-ads/
Lovely stuff. Just think if a prominent Indian personality with a LinkedIn profile publically said that Indian people are “Genetically defective and descendents of negroised mutants”.
I can assure you that this imagined Indian personality would never again be able to stick his nose out in public again. In fact, he’d have to quickly flee India and seek pastures anew.
But what might happen to the Englishman, Thomas? How will this witless POS be punished? Well, he won’t be punished. In England he can denigrate and insult the White natives and walk the streets at will with his woke chest puffed out.
The English Whites haven’t the guts to deal with him, just like the cretinous cowards hadn’t the guts to deal with the “Asian” rape gangs that spent the last 3 decades raping their daughters and sisters.
To learn a bit more about him, I checked out Ian Thomas’ LinkedIn profile. Thomas’ mindset is interesting, the witless buffoon informs visitors that he’s a “He/Him”. Who’d have ever correctly guessed this English POS was male by looking at his photograph?
If you want to what Trojan Horses like Thomas do to a country, you just need to pay a cursory visit to England.
Try a short stay in cesspit London: “You know who” are treated like Sacred Cows in this loser city. It’s actually dangerous to use the sidewalks in London. “You know who” don’t like to ride their stolen bicycles on the streets. They much prefer the sidewalks. The sidewalks are preferred when they cycle to sell their drugs and when returning home after committing a few muggings.
I kid you not, you could be on the sidewalk on “billion £” Bond St in central London with your children when suddenly a member of the “You know who” demographic would come around the corner on a bicycle with their heads down and peddling like a drug crazed lunatic. Keeping out to the way of these utter drug-addled idiots as they peddle furiously along sidewalks is common across London, and in many other English cities. The cretinous English natives don’t object, they just scurry away with their lame heads down.
The English police very obviously don’t make any attempt to stop them, hence their “Human Rights” equals Sacred Cow status – London police are probably kept too busy raping and murdering women.
Then there’s the Palace Theatre in London where the English “upper class” (such as Thomas, I presume) go to be entertained. For about 5 years, up to the time when England locked down in March 2020, just outside the main entrance of this theatre, about twenty metres along the street, there would be a couple of “You know who” plying their trade of hawking drugs.
I kid you not, just spitting distance from the Palace Theatre, drug dealers very openly sold their drugs to their junkies. And when the junkies had gotten their supplies, the drug dealers would then begin to aggressively hawk their wares to ordinary passers-by.
The English police didn’t seem to make any attempt to stop these dealers, hence their “Human Rights” equals that of Sacred Cow status. I would not be in the least surprised if the POS British government actually gave the “You know who” drug dealers furlough pay to make up for their loss of profits during the Covid-19 lockdown – the English are actually very capable of this type of stratospheric stupidity.
On another High Street (the English call their main shopping streets by this name) in a London borough I on many occasions witnessed members of the “You know who” openly hawking drugs at all hours of the day in broad daylight. I was accosted by one of them on one occasion as I left a subway, the thug tried to sell me drugs and when I rebuffed him he began to hurl insults at me.
He and his gang of henchmen had absolutely no fear that the police might be called. And if a White did call the “English” police there’d be a chance that slobbering police officers from the “You know who” demographic would show up and side with the drug dealer and his henchmen when they accused the White of having been racist to them.
I could write a book on cesspit England and the disgusting spectacle of the “You know who” demographic being sucked-up to and cosseted no matter what vile crimes they commit.
Types of vile crime that the “You know who” demographic commit in London: White Englishman, and old age pensioner, went to a park in front of his home and asked the gang of “You know who” trash to lower the volume of their jet-engine decibel music. He got shot dead for his troubles.
And then the BBC and dirt-rag Guardian probably ran a week-long series of programs and articles showing the White English natives how “You know who” suffers severe systemic racism. And the White English cretins eagerly sucked up every word.
A couple of years ago China issued warnings to its citizens, telling them not to visit England, and that if they couldn’t avoid going, they were to be constantly aware of wandering into no-go zones, and to be on guard against getting violently attacked by the new “British”. This warning was very much needed and correct. And China still issues this warning to its citizens traveling to cesspit England.
I rolled on the floor laughing a few years ago England first heard about China issuing this warning. The “righteous” English media went into a frenzy, making demands that China apologise.
Ian Thomas is a perfect example of what the modern English man is, and of the utter cesspit hell-hole England and the English are today. Today it’s a stain on the earth, and truth be known, it always was.”
The ethnic minorities don’t just show up, they are invited and assisted every step of the way. To stop this invitation and assistance you need to let the Trojan Horses feel the consequences of their actions. When they are dealt with, then start working of those that funded them.
