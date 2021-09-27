On Sunday, the 26th of September, friends and writers of The Burkean gathered for our inaugural albeit belated Summer School.

The aim the event was to facilitate networking between groups and individuals on the Irish dissident right and in particular to link younger writers and activists with more experienced individuals.

Speaking on the day was republican activist and family lawyer Malachy Steenson, journalist and historian Matt Treacy as well as The Burkean’s very own Peter Caddle on his experiences in student politics. We thank all those in attendance and hope to conduct these events henceforth. Partial audio of speeches given will be forthcoming

The Burkean Team.