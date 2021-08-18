The wheels had barely begun lifting off the tarmac at Kabul airport when the nation’s robust open borders lobby began calling for the acceptance of refugees to the Irish Republic. With commitment to cater for 150 additional humanitarian visas as well as scripted calls for upping that to 1,000 from the usual suspects in the NGO peanut gallery, various state departments are currently scampering to prepare for the new arrivals.
We’ve previously delved into the process before under Freedom of Information, examining semi-covert flights to bring in Syrian refugees and the resulting scramble for housing. However, some of the key things to note about the impending wave are as follows.
- Over the next month or so, 300 Afghan citizens will be flown in, presumably through Dublin airport, potentially using chartered flights as was the case with the bout of Syrians that arrived last year.
- The first port of call for new arrivals will likely be Emergency Reception and Orientation Centres (EROCs), potentially at Abbeyfield Hotel Ballaghaderreen, Mosney, Hazel Hotel in Monasterevin, and Clonea Strand in Dungarvan.
- Of this initial wave, 103 are those selected for family reunification who have been fast tracked amid the anarchy, with the remainder being those recently issued humanitarian visas.
- The majority of the legwork will be done by the UNHCR, of which the Irish government has given €1 million to its efforts providing for Afghan refugees in neighbouring Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan. Previous refugee dumps have involved UNHCR activists shepherding new arrivals off planes and onto waiting private bus services to EROC centres.
- On the matter of accommodation, refugees will be housed temporarily at EROC centres before being provided for with resettlement schemes as well as the Community Sponsorship Ireland scheme, which would see local communities volunteer.
- Speaking on RTÉ on Tuesday, Minister for Children and Equality Roderic O’Gorman stated that those soon to arrive have already been selected using criteria favouring human rights activists.
- Efforts are being coordinated from the Irish Embassy at Abu Dhabi liaising with EU member states and NATO countries with capabilities to carry out evacuations.
- As it is presumed the nature of their refugee application is genuine, those arriving will not be sent to Direct Provision and enjoy full entitlements and ability to work.
- Family reunification is an added variable which could see numbers quickly balloon. In 2020 there was some legal contention over the matter of polygamous marriage and Afghan refugees.
While Afghans have always been present in the Irish Asylum industry, their numbers have been traditionally fairly low on asylum tables relative to Albanians, Syrians and Nigerians. The deposing of the Afghan regime however potentially heralds a new era. With experts predicting a refugee surge out of the country come Spring, Ireland and its ideologically monopolised refugee system, and dearth of electoral populism, remains a potential weak spot for offloading refugees.
While refugees undergo Garda screening, the fact that the state has previously accepted Taliban commanders in years gone by (even paying their legal bills), all points to a potential laxity in the process.
It’s a tired point, but ultimately, none of this is our fault nor responsibility. Manpower spent flying human rights workers out of Kabul and onto rural Irish hotels is hardly an optimal way to spend state resources, but so is the case of our benighted NGO Republic.
7 Comments
Can someone out help me understand what is it that the NGOs’ detest and hate about the Ireland, that a
for finite time remains truly Irish?
Inviting and enabling people from some of the most unstable and chaotic parts of the world to bring their beliefs and mores to the most geographically Western nation in Europe is insane.
Im disgusted we as a country have no responsability for this catastrophe .
The U.S and its nato allies should take
all the refugees ‘ every last one.
Ireland handed Fort Shannon to Usaf . Now the chickens are coming home to roost . Paddy should accept 10,000 vetted refugees from Afghanistan, preferably women & children .
No surprise then. Another opportunity to break the social ,cultural and ethnic identity of the native people of Ireland. A trickle soon to turn to a flood.
Unless perhaps they are Afghans who have or want to become Christians and so have a death sentence hanging over them as a result of that, we should not be taking any Afghan refugees. Mohammadans should seek refuge among the numerous (and in some cases very wealthy) Mohammadan countries.
Hear, hear Lord Fairlord!
In cultures and environs more appropriate to their (Afghans and Pakistanis and for that matter , any non-European) psyches and codes of behaviour.
This is simply wrong.
Here is a link to a piece by Aris Roussinous, who is far more able than me to argue whether the Taliban can rule in fairness, which is well worth a read. https://unherd.com/2021/08/can-the-taliban-bring-peace/?tl_inbound=1&tl_groups%5B0%5D=18743&tl_period_type=3&mc_cid=e35293b1bb&mc_eid=32df90d869
Copy and paste to your url or look up Mr Roussinous.
It is not acceptable to allow more migrants into a country which cannot house its own indigenous people, people who have worked here for years, paying tax and supporting the influx of education migrants and economic migrants, as well as those from Eastern Europe, some of whom are still fleecing the system.
This is not the same country as the Ireland who welcomed the Vietnamese and the Bosnians, who were genuine refugees and grateful for the asylum. No, we have been sadly used since then and it’s time to stop this nonsense. Is there a leader out there who will speak for us? Please, enough is enough