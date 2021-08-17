Rolling blackouts in the depths of winter await us thanks to the myopia of the upper class, enamoured as they are by the fear-porn of a “Climate Crisis.”

According to the Business Post, Eirgrid has confirmed the likelihood of rolling blackouts as the electricity system suffers from the closure of power stations and the construction of new data centres.

“In the past 12 months, there have been six power shortage alerts on the grid, compared with 11 in the entire decade before. The increase in the number of these power shortage alerts is due to the rise in demand from data centres, outages at two major gas plants, the retirement of two peat-fired power stations in the midlands, the increasing volume of variable renewables on the grid, and a weak pipeline of new firm power generation capacity.”

Not mentioned is the constant pressure on services caused by mass immigration, ranging from housing now needing upwards of 50,000 houses every year (from 20,000 a few short years ago), to waste removal and water treatment services.

Ireland’s elites’ hyper focus on climate hysteria and shuttering power plants lead not only to an increase in emissions this year (as fossil fuel generators are turned back on to desperately pick up the slack), but Irish people are paying the fourth highest rate on energy in the European Union, behind Germany, Belgium and Denmark who have all been captured the same hysteria by the very same rootless clique of elites.

It is however a good example of the need for self sufficiency should the worst come to pass. Make sure this winter to have plenty of non-perishable goods stocked, warm blankets and candles. Consider getting a stove if you can, to keep at least one room in the house warm.

Don’t expect the State to snap out of its reverie any time soon. Expect things to get a whole lot worse.