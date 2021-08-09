The slow-motion disintegration of the American sponsored Kabul regime will invariably impact upon the country’s threadbare asylum system in the years ahead. While the battlefields and refugee camps of Helmand and Greece may be the furthest places imaginable from the townlands of Ireland, it will potentially be these localities left to deal with the result of any future asylum surge.

Already we see a targeted media campaign internationally for the cause of Afghan asylum seekers as Taliban forces look set to swallow up the remaining territories held by the Afghan puppet regime. It is no secret that without political pressure and an intricate nexus of open borders NGOs waiting to act as conduits, the Republic may very well top the list of desired destinations as a predominantly English speaking EU country.

Current state of play in Afghanistan-Wikipedia

While the nations of Europe have somewhat strengthened their external border security in the wake of the 2014/2015 asylum surges, Ireland has tilted the other direction with a liberalisation of the asylum process underway against EU norms. From family reunification to own door accommodation promised to applicants within 6 months, Ireland could very well be the flame to the moth should a new asylum wave break European borders.

Those of us involved in opposing the asylum industry have witnessed a litany of towns and parishes gobbled up by rapacious local gombeens and indifferent DoJ apparatchiks to placate the open border lobby already. From Lisdonvarna to Wicklow Town, the general modus operandi has been to stuff as many asylum seekers as possible into whatever town is lethargic enough not to resist, passing enough silver through the palms of amoral businessmen to lubricate the process. While we have seen remarkable acts of community resistance most notably at Oughterard in 2019, the lamentable reality is that authorities can and will act to implement their writ without public approval.

With the Brookings Institute warning of a surge come the Spring of 2022, the wheels could already be in motion for a crisis within our own domestic asylum system. Patched over by the 27th Amendment which staved off the issue of birth tourism as well Direct Provision which acted as a policy mudguard to prevent against even more wholescale abuse of the system, these minimal protections are currently being withered away by our very brazen NGO complex.

On matters of asylum there is in place an effective shadow government of NGOs and activists happy to coordinate asylum dumps on local towns in the dead of night. While we wish the best for the Afghan people especially after two decades of NATO meddling , more cynical heads must apprehend that some of the individuals fleeing the collapse of the US backed narco state may not be totally enviable to be walking Irish streets.

Unlike 2018, there is a better networked community of nativist activists fine tuned after 18 months of austere covid authoritarianism. Now is the time to begin strengthening these connections as we look set to be dunked into a fresh asylum crisis as soon as covid temporarily recedes. While asylum numbers have collapsed since the pandemic, despite covert attempts to fly refugees in by stealth, expect this respite to swiftly end.

We know by now how weaponised migration is a tool to bludgeon communities and nations into submission. One hopes that Afghanisation mends itself to be able to sustain its own populace at home, however we make no apology in wanting to bolt our own doors internally.

Europe cannot politically afford another asylum surge akin to 2014/2015. Ireland on the other hand maintains a juvenile attitude on the matter, potentially making itself target number one for an asylum feeding frenzy. Let’s hope the inevitably asylum learning curve is swift and saner voices prevail but don’t be surprised if busloads of Afghans have already started on their path to Irish towns and parishes. The chatter of Pastho could be heard more and more on Irish street corners.