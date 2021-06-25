Dublin Catholics successfully mobilised last week to call a halt to the flying of the Pride flag outside the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Ballyfermot. Significant controversy was generated among the faithful following the raising of the flag earlier by the parish council, a move subsequently defended by Fr Aidan Egan at his Sunday homily.

Following online criticism, a campaign was instigated by local Catholics to apply pressure on the parish council culminating in the removal of the flag after a single day. There followed a protest outside the church last Saturday resulting in 40 or so Catholics dignifiedly praying the Rosary on the Ballyfermot roundabout opposite the church.

The protest was organised and directed by the Irish Society for Christian Civilisation, a Catholic activist group known for their spirited public demonstrations and resulting progressive meltdowns.

Outlining their reasons for organising the protest a spokesman for the group stated the following,

‘One of the tools of the homosexual movement is ambiguity. The priest claimed that he flew the flag to show that the Church welcomed everyone – a perfect example of being ambiguous and twisting the meaning of words. The Church has always “welcomed” people but that never meant condoning a sinful lifestyle. The Church “welcomed” a sinner back by charitably pointing him in the direction of the confession box”

While in of itself a benign act, the assembly attracted the unwanted attention of Sinn Féin councilor Greg Kelly, visibly enraptured at the sight of protesting Catholics. Bellowing accusations of homophobia, Councillor Kelly proceeded with what were presumably his children to drive frantically around the Ballyfermot roundabout blaring Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ in contrast to the Ave Marias of the crowd.

Having decamped from observing an earlier antifascist demonstration in Smithfield this author had the pleasure of observing the tailend of Councillor Kelly’s temper tantrum as he wildly asserted the praying Catholics were the same as the DUP.

There is a certain historic irony in a Sinn Féin representative harassing praying Catholics while wearing a Celtic FC top that no doubt in between his singing renditions Kelly ought to have recognised. A party formed out of the embers of Bombay Street to defend Catholic areas has been reduced to that of a rainbow tinted orange order when it comes to Catholicism. The arrogance of Kelly and others to demand that a Catholic Church fly a LGBT flag is akin to the very same chauvinism Catholics were accustomed to in the Northern state.

While sanity prevailed with the swift removal of the flag, a media fueled campaign has since picked up steam promoting a counterprotest this weekend. Spearheaded by various Sinn Féin and People Before Profit fronts, it will see a picket arranged upon the same roundabout protesting homophobia.

From a theological standpoint the Church’s outlook is clear cut. Per the Magisterium, homosexual acts are categorised as “objectively disordered” with Catholics instructed to hate the sin but love the sinner when it comes interacting with homosexuals.

Those with any experiences of Catholic youth organisations or within seminaries know the malefic effects homosexuals have upon organs of the Church. Certainly with various desecrations of religious property seen during both the Repeal and SSM referenda, nevermind constant cultural attacks by the LGBT lobby on Catholics, one wonders if any compassionate attitudes will be reciprocated. Will The George fly Papal colours or the various LGBT quangos redirect their state funding to missionary work perhaps?

If it’s not clear enough already, Catholics in Ireland or elsewhere will not be afforded the right to pursue their own individual Benedict Options as more and more our societies veer into the wilderness.

Our nation’s well resourced LGBT mafia has the Church under the knife and intends to keep it there .Any inch given to the lobby precipitates a mile being taken, with any concessions so far being granted in no way placating the LGBT militants.

Failure to stick by our guns will only trigger further demands and rewrites of Catholic dogma by the intransigent LGBT lobby who seek a parody of the Church. These groups will not rest until like Anglicanism the Church becomes culturally and spiritually demoralised to the point of just becoming another liberal appendage.

The past year we’ve seen a timorous abdication of responsibility by the hierarchy when it comes to defending the rights of Catholics to attain the Sacraments during a lockdown which has targeted religious gatherings inordinately. The spectacle of the Archbishop of Dublin sheepishly smiling as Mohammedans utilise Croke Park, church services getting busted up by Gardaí and various Catholic protests being harassed by authorities have been the images which have defined the previous year as the writ of secular Caesars ran rampant.

As Hungary comes under siege for seeking the most basic of demands in its educational system as a Christian nation,we bear witness to lengths to wish the LGBT lobby desires to pursue its blood libel against traditional moral orders. Those who take to the roundabout this weekend seek not a compromise with Catholicism but its neutralisation and maligning from public life. This is a battle of territory as much as it is moral.

Irish Catholics are increasingly waking up in a captured state, more like the historically anticlerical French Republic than the state our ancestors built. Against subversives both within and without, the Church is tasked with standing sentinel in upholding the Christian order. As Irish Catholics we comprehend at a primal level the nefarious designs of those who wish to threaten our Church whether it is the northern orangeman or the southern NGO apparatchik.

There is very little point trying to placate the implacable and try reason with those who with you ill. Long may the flag of the Sacred Heart fly over Irish Churches and let that banner be raised over our society when the LGBT fanatics are driven out of the corridors of power. The message of the Gospel will outlive those who currently hold the whip hand over Irish society.

Image courtesy of Eugene McDonagh-@emcdonagh1