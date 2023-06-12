It comes as no surprise to the reader that Ireland’s demographics are changing, but it is evermore shocking as to cognitive dissonance held by the Irish government regarding the unsustainable, mass influx of refugees which it quite forcibly began following the eruption of war in Ukraine.

Beforehand, the Irish asylum system was manageable, albeit still the target of bogus asylum seekers the world over, whether it be Albania, Georgia, or Africa. The majority of asylum seekers now come here seeking improvements in their quality of life, and see Ireland as an attractive destination owing to its lax welfare supplements.

Legitimate Ukrainian refugees fleeing war have been thrown into hotels, and modular houses in a state crisis response that has completely bypassed public concerns about Irish homeless people, now 12,000 people.

But perhaps most egregious is the state’s use of Ukrainian refugees as an excuse to mask their failures to control the mass entry, and acceptance, of bogus International Protection applicants. However, the government’s failures are far more damning than the inability to manage an international border, for an island nation like Ireland has none – instead they have failed to manage an airport terminal.

In response to the destruction of a Ukrainian dam that threatens to displace thousands of people, Leo Varadkar has once more exceeded the public’s expectations for poor leadership, issuing the following comments:

“I know there are some people who would like us to put a limit on the number of people seeking international protection in Ireland.”

“That’s not realistic, it’s not legal, it’s not practical but we can manage the flows better and that’s one thing we will try to do.”

Contrary to Leo’s authority as Taoiseach, the general population are innately aware that, restricting the number of international protection applicants accepted into this country, is legal, is realistic, and that the government cannot manage the current flow of migrants into the country.

A simple look at CSO statistics shows just how unreasonable and nascent the current migration trend is in Ireland. For the 12 months ending in April 2022 120,700 immigrants arrived in Ireland, with 28,900 of those being returning Irish people.

The net migration of 91,800 foreigners into Ireland from the period of April 2021-2022 amounts to an equivalent of 251 people entering the country a day.

At the same time, 35,477 deaths were registered in 2022, this is the equivalent of 97 native deaths per day, as 83% of deaths in 2022 were from persons over the age of 65.

The 26 county’s population is estimated to have reached over 5 million people in last year’s census. Calculating the percentage difference between the population of Ireland before the influx of 2022’s migrants, it was approximately 4,908,200. These 91,800 migrants are responsible for a 1.88% increase in the Republic’s population.

These population statistics for immigration to Ireland, it must be stressed, is the population increase from April of 2021 to April of 2022 and do not account for the subsequent year of mass immigration the government has unleashed on the Irish public.