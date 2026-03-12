Seven years on from the green-wave of 2019 that reshaped Irish energy policy the nation is staring down the (rather empty) barrel of a fuel crisis driven by turmoil in the Middle East.

Over a week since Operation Midnight Hammer Irish haulers have already threatened strategic blockades as the government played down the prospect of emergency energy credits and suspending M50 tolls.

The current energy shock tied to instability in the Middle East has once again revealed a structural truth about the energy Irish system contrary departmental press releases. The Republic remains deeply dependent on imported fossil fuels while simultaneously limiting the infrastructure that might cushion that dependence.

The result is a paradoxical position to which consumers will foot the bill Ireland is pursuing one of Europe’s most ambitious climate transitions while operating one of its most exposed energy systems.

Tracing this back much of this vulnerability traces back to a cluster of policy decisions made after 2019.

That year marked a turning point in Irish climate policy. The government committed to ending new licensing for offshore oil exploration and effectively shutting the door on future domestic hydrocarbon discoveries. The decision was framed as climate leadership, an effort to align national policy with the goals of the Paris Agreement and other multilateral commitments and signal a clean break from fossil fuel development.

Even after the Ukraine war commenced this mania continued at full pelt through the Department of Energy.

At roughly the same time, Ireland also moved away from the development of liquefied natural gas import infrastructure. The proposed Shannon LNG terminal became a lightning rod in the domestic climate debate, with strong opposition (including from Hollywood) centered on concerns that it would facilitate imports of fracked gas.

Today, Ireland sits at the far end of Europe’s gas pipeline network, reliant primarily on interconnectors from the United Kingdom despite overtures to the Continent. If supply conditions tighten in Britain or if the EU’s gas markets experience disruption Ireland has few alternatives. Many European states responded to the Russia–Ukraine energy shock by rapidly expanding LNG capacity and gas storage. Ireland largely did not hampered by a green government themselves making a nuance of themselves over asylum policy through then Minister O’Gorman.

Another vulnerability lies in the structure of the electricity market itself. Gas-fired generation remains central to balancing the Irish grid. Even during periods when renewable generation is high, electricity prices often track the cost of gas because gas plants set the marginal price in the market. When global gas prices spike, electricity prices follow almost automatically.

At the same time, Ireland has continued to dismantle older domestic energy sources. Peat-fired power plants have been closed as part of decarbonisation policy, and the now shuttered coal plant at Moneypoint . These moves are environmentally justified but fiscally and socially questionable have removed dispatchable capacity from the system before new infrastructure has fully replaced it.

The result is an energy transition that is beginning to stutter.

The likely consequence of the current shock will not be a reversal of climate policy. Ireland will not abandon decarbonisation; the direction of travel is already embedded in legislation, investment cycles and EU policy frameworks nevermind ideological capture at a departmental and NGO level.

But what may emerge from this moment is something subtler and ultimately more durable: a shift toward strategic realism in how the transition is executed. Stock up on the heating oil until it comes though.