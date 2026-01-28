Although Trump’s self-serving Gaza Board of Peace has no end of critics, it is a useful weathervane to gauge where the world, Ireland included, is going. The Board exists to enrich its members and to secure their interests.

The Palestinians, who live there, are barely an afterthought, not least because they have no one to champion their cause. If the Palestinians are waiting for the People Before Profit and Sinn Féin clowns who regularly clog up Dublin’s Halfpenny Bridge to rescue them, they wait in vain because those clowns only see the Palestinian cause as a means of generating more direct debits into their various anti-war front bank accounts and as a means of funnelling popular discontent into their own feather-nesting enterprises.

Although Ireland’s other establishment parties are also as irrelevant to the Gazan crisis as they are to all others, their hands are less bloody than are those of Ireland’s loyal opposition, who are now as fully complicit in the slaughter of their former Syrian Kurdish allies by their Muslim Brotherhood sponsors as they are in the previous massacres of Syria’s Alawites, Christians and, now, the Ismaelis too. If these latter-day Irish Lord Haw-Haws have a role to play in Gaza, it is their assigned role of keeping the young and the impressionable marching around in circles and betraying the Palestinians, just as they betrayed everybody else.

Former Irish President Mary Robinson will not be the only negative Irish input into Trump’s proposed final solution to the Gaza problem. Senior Board of Peace member and serial globalist toady Tony Blair will point to the Good Friday Agreement as a means of further dividing and conquering the Palestinians by buying off those like Sinn Féin with the trappings of irrelevant office and by shooting or otherwise dispensing with those Palestinians who object. As with Sinn Féin’s gerrymandering of the North with their DUP partners in crime, the argument will be that there is no other option save to collude with Netanyahu and the other High Priests of Trump’s Board of Peace (BoP). The end result of this will be that those Palestinians who do not get out of Dodge will be squeezed into even smaller ghettos, and loud-mouthed Ireland will be strong-armed next Paddy’s Day to take in tens of thousands more of free-loading “Palestinians” as part of Trump’s Peace Process if they want US investment in Ireland to continue. Mary Robinson and the hot air wafflers of People Before Profit will do nothing to stop that.

Although Trump is the Boss of Bosses of this motley BoP crew, top-tier consiglieres include Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy; Jared Kushner, White House adviser, hedge fund manager, ardent Zonist, and Trump’s son-in-law; and Good Friday Agreement conman Tony Blair. Lesser mortals include Hassan Rashad, Egyptian intelligence chief; Marc Rowan, CEO of private equity firm Apollo Global Management; and Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s foreign minister. Further down the totem pole are Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international co-operation; Nickolay Mladenov, Bulgarian politician and former UN Middle East envoy; and Sigrid Kaag, UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process. Additional toadies include Ali Al-Thawadi, Qatari strategic affairs minister, and Yakir Gabay, billionaire Israeli real estate developer. Key BoP advisors include White House advisors, Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum, who are diehard Zionists and who already have the blood of murdered Gazans on their hands through the thoroughly disgraced and discredited Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and the Gaza Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC).

The kleptocratic oligarchy these jokers typify can be seen in Albania joining the BoP just as Kushner gained approval from the Albanian government to build a $1.4bn luxury resort on Sazan island and Bulgaria’s outgoing prime minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, reportedly joining the BoP at the urging of a Bulgarian oligarch sanctioned by the US for corruption.

At the micro level, Jared Kushner’s $30bn “Trump development plan” for “New Gaza” will be a skyscraper-crammed coastline, accompanied by the wholesale bulldozing of the Strip to create a newly engineered and digitally controlled captive society and economy under BoP supervision. The CMCC has already presented plans for a UAE funded “Gaza First Planned Community” designed to cage up to 25,000 Palestinians in a residential neighbourhood built on the ruins of Rafah. This scheme is a revised Israeli plan for “humanitarian bubbles” of “Hamas-free” areas secured by foreign contractors, with Palestinian residents subject to relentless external vetting and biometric checks. Those parts of Gaza made Palestinian-frei will be transformed by Israeli, American and Gulf State financing, with these UAE’s plans of a Big Brother 24/7 surveillance state already being well advanced.

Although Israel’s interest in further Balkanising Gaza is self-evident, the involvement of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, who are at daggers drawn elsewhere, is necessitated by their need to protect their vast financial and real estate holdings from political turbulence and, with deep-pocketed jackals like them to the fore, it is only a matter of time before Robinson and other Irish freeloaders look for their share of the pie.

Although Hamas remains the main party poopers, relentless propaganda will paint them out as dissidents where massive doses of Mo Mowlan’s internal housekeeping are in order to permanently decommission them. Expect no end to the mass slaughter to pacify the natives and to Make Gaza Great Again for Donald Trump and his merry men.

Although the clear winners will include Israel, Blair, Kushner, and many more American Zionists and the Palestinians will, as ever, be the biggest losers, the gaggle of pro-Russian countries currently colluding with it will do so in the mistaken belief that they can curry favour with Trump by being his collective doormat. Ireland’s jackals take a different but equally opportunistic approach.

People Before Profit believe that Ireland should go head to head against the US to oppose all this and that, having already colluded in the wholesale slaughter of minorities in Iraq , Libya and Syria, we should now turn our attention to destroying Iran by supporting the various Trotskyist and NATO Trojan horses blowing up mosques there.

These charlatans, who have yet to see an anti-war movement they cannot hijack, claim that “People Before Profit unequivocally opposes the West’s attempts to appropriate the protests for their own nefarious ends. We demand the Irish Government be a voice of opposition to the West’s attempted interventions, especially to its sanctions”. Yet it is People Before Profit and groups affiliated to them who have appropriated all “protests for their own nefarious ends” and their half-cocked demands on the Irish government is just their usual passing the buck stunt, as is their cynical move in endorsing “Tehran busworkers” and a “workers’ council in the industrial city of Arak”, both of which are meaningless in the context of the looming Iranian-Israeli hitech war where countless Iranian busworkers and their families will no doubt die at the hands of Israeli and US missiles which People Before Profit will then pretend to oppose.

Not only is all their two-faced opportunism plain as day to me but their Muslim Brotherhood buddies can also see their bullshit for what it is. Audrey Kissane, writing in Al Jazeera, tells us that Ireland is economically hog-tied to Trump’s apron strings, and all the hot air the Irish government and their loyal opposition spout about Palestine is waffle that will only lumber us with tens of thousands more freeloaders and that will do nothing of consequence for the vast majority of Palestinians. Serial Kiwi hack Robert Inlakesh can white lie in Palestine Chronicle how Catherine Connolly was the “landslide winner of Ireland’s Presidential election.. and is the most left-wing President in Irish history” but she and Inlakesh are of no more use to the Palestinians or anyone else in Trump’s cross hairs than are the other Irish left-wing grifters who feed like blowflies off another man’s wound.

Until Ireland rids herself of People Before Profit, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, the Labour Party, the Green Party and any of the other faux Leftist groups who helped Connolly win the Presidential gig, Ireland will be of precisely no help to the Palestinians, the Lebanese, the Iraqis, the Iranians, the Syrians, the Yemeni or anyone else under the cosh in the Middle East, Venezuela of anywhere else. Short of getting all of those incestuous cult groups to voluntarily disband, the best thing Irish civil society can do is to work around them and, under no circumstances, vote for them as it only encourages them in their homicidal vanities.

And, as regards their lame excuse that there is no alternative to their pointless marches, the Catholic Church, to name but one very imperfect alternative, pumps a lot of money into the Holy Land and, though Connolly’s collective Left are the lowest of low moral bars, the Church’s fingers are far less stickier than are those of these charlatans and their hands have less Arab blood on them.

But then Irish civil society is as emasculated as is the Iranian opposition and that is why the media constantly highlights former President and serial grifter and Arab child princess abuser Mary Robinson disparaging Trump’s BoP for not following the diktats of The Elders, a motley crew of senile Richard Branson (of Epstein’s Orgy Island infamy) funded octogenarians Robinson abuses as her personal pulpit.

And, as regards Ali Baba Trump and his forty fellow thieves, there is no point is opposing them or supporting a phantom Iranian opposition until we are an a position to oppose them and until there is a real and credible Iranian opposition rather than the one the crackpots of People Before Profit and Fine Gael cult terrorist enabler Gerry Horkan imagine there to be. And, as long as ignorant and two-faced Trojan horses like People Before Profit, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, the Labour Party, the Green Party and the rest of the faux Leftist groups continue to muddy the waters, Ireland will remain a bothersome part of the problem and not a credible part of the solution to the Palestinian or any other problem those gangsters only compound. Donald Trump and those he wishes to obliterate would be mad to pay any attention to these useless idiots.