While RTÉ immolates from a slow-burning pay scandal, could the national child protection agency Tusla be the next state organ to be hit with accusations of impropriety?
The organization has been plagued with horrific mishaps since its foundation in 2013, institutionally styled in the image of uber-progressive Ministers for Children Katherine Zaponne and Roderic O’Gorman who have presided over it.
Now a recently-released report from academics in UCD suggests that Tusla is facilitating a new phenomenon in the area of child sexual exploitation in Ireland: grooming gangs, very likely foreign grooming gangs.
While not mentioning the racial characteristics of the perpetrators directly, the 85-page report outlines the trademark characteristics all too familiar to the practice of Asian ethnicity (overwhelmingly Pakistani) grooming gangs active across Britain and an apparent institutional reluctance of Tusla to clamp down on the abuse of children in their care.
Quoting from the report:
“There have been many stories that we’ve heard about gangs of men who are exploiting these children under the care of Tusla in these hotels, or [they] take them out of the hotels for the purpose of sexual exploitation.”
The study goes on to outline the modus operandi of the grooming gangs befriending young Irish girls in care on the pretence of being their boyfriends before being fed a cocktail of drugs and alcohol and being exploited. Girls are directly taken from Tusla facilities to hotel rooms where abuse transpires with child protection officials showing a clear reluctance to intervene against what appears to be a recent phenomenon of organised gangs preying on girls in state care.
The report comes with the major caveat that it makes no mention of race or ethnicity but the tradecraft of the abusers falls in line with what is commonly seen in the UK. Coming on the back of multiple rape trials involving Pakistani nationals attempting to rape and abduct Irish women, one can be forgiven for reading in between the lines on what the report doesn’t say.
Establishment Lying By Omission
The sheer scale and institutional cockup that go into moral outrages such as in Rotherham or Rochdale would do enough to vindicate any nationalist suspicion, with the Tusla report perhaps the first official sign of the trend of foreign grooming gangs operating in Ireland. Numerically damning, the report documents 27 reports of child abuse last year among the 500 children under the ward of Tusla.
Already the findings have caused a low-level stir in official circles, with the Irish Times recording a hesitancy among the Department of Children and Tusla figures to act against the emerging trend.
The Irish state has a litany of failures when it comes to the protection of children against native abusers already that should shame any moral society. Multiculturalism however changes the name of the game when it comes to sexual abuse in western societies.
Questions Unanswered
Despite mounting circumstantial evidence it is still too early to tell if we have witnessed the green shoots of an Irish Rotherham or Rochdale here but ask yourself one question; do you imagine Roderic O’Gorman or any of Tusla officialdom would be more anymore diligent than British authorities when it comes to investigating politically awkward instances of child sexual abuse?
6 Comments
The Grooming gangs of Britain were mainly gangs of Pakistani Muslims, who have a partiality for young white school g until addicted irl flesh.
Their modus operandi is well documented.
A young pretty Pakistani boy befriends a yo,ung vulnerable girl. She is plied with alcohol and drugs until addicted and then prostituted around the Curry shop and taxi circuit, being multiply raped.
The authorities, very conscious of being called racist and stirring up a hornets nest, in the Muslim coomunity are reluctant to clamp down on these gangs.
The Catholic Church was crucified for their Magdalene Laundries, which was a slave labour operation mainly . The Govt controlled the Inspectorate of all these Institutions and Reform schools and got off scot free for their failures.
Tusla has a far more vicious history of malfeasance and the Gardai have never had to deal with Pakistani rape gangs previously.
Just another side show of the lunatic Open Door Mass Illegal Migration policy.
Thanks for the link to the UCD report, which I will read later.
You MIGHT be jumping the gun with the Pakistani allegations as another group of “New Irish” with roots in the Balkans have been heavily involved in sex trafficking and prostitution here, as evidenced by knife fights outside the Custom House, and numerous court cases. Such girls/women are, by nature, vulnerable and prone to be groomed by any group of well-organised males with racist, pecuniary or any other base and amoral motive.
I see another chap has brought up the old Catholic Church Mother and baby Homes, which were originally set up as a deal with the British authorities whose soldiers, Irish born and others, were responsible for fathering a lot of of those babies before abandoning the mothers and children to the pimps of their day
On the 4th of July an amazing new motion picture opened in theaters across the United States concerning an analogous child abuse situation in the Americas. There is so much content that it is worth seeing twice, to get a more complete picture of the evils of pedophilia mixed with crime. It is Sound of Freedom — a masterful wake-up call, not to be missed.
On the matter of Paedophilia , it is now official Regime Policy to promote the grooming of young school children with the Radical Sex education curriculum in our Junior schools.
This RSE curriculum reads like a pornographic book of deviancy, in matters of the Physical practice of Homosexuality, with no degeneracy omitted.
Norma Foley is the Minister of Education forcing this bizarre RSE indoctrination on the children of Ireland and is an Official Groomer.
Ireland is now governed by the grooming gangs of FF/FG and the silence of SF with childrens Library sections stocked with extreme pornographic content.
First they came for the Catholic Church and destroyed their moral authority, by the transgressions of a few
Then they came to destroy the cohesion of the Nation by Open door illegal Mass Migration.
Then they came for the Families,with the Childrens Act,of 2012.Marriage Equality Act 2015, abortion referendum vote rigging, and now the RSE imposition to corrupt the children and normalise deviancy.
The Regime are now pimping out our children, with their Tusla agency.
Ireland is under attack as the somnolent population is distracted by trivialities and the propaganda of RTE.
The Regime are too imbecilic to understand or join the dots.What outside agency is calling the shots on this promotion of perversion.?
New to the parish, no doubt some Irish and polish involved in trafficking too. But let’s be honest, the face of crime is changing and ever ”evolving” into that of – the other, those who are being billeted into the country by the million. Local criminals will lose out, it will be more apparent over time.
Most or nearly most of our population are foreign born, while our government play it down and while Irish men are being feckless with their responsibilities, afraid of fathering a child being a coward, and telling a woman to get an abortion. Or the woman having an abortion so she can put more screws into bags in some factory, or play the field some more, just like some std ridden fella. Playing the field also sows distrust, try to be serious about your interactions with the opposite sex. Abortion I am afraid to say – All too common now, the fellas use the excuse of ”the courts” etc, 18 years can fly by very quickly, it is not all that bad, having a baby. They may look after you when you are older.
This is the root of the problem, not the rotherham like grooming gangs, but the fact Europe is not having babies. A locally born population, guarantees a high trust and safe, well gelled society, this is not what we have now. Which will naturally give rise to these roaming feral gangs , trafficking young girls and prepubescent vunerable girls who nobody gives a damn about, not least Tusla. Paid to care, is no care.
If we do not simply have babies, we do not have any say in our future, which is what this is all about, we do not have a safe, high trust, well gelled and connected community either. The other, is taking over – from crime to justice and all and inbetween, monkey meat shops and halal will be on every corner of our cities very soon and rabid crime. If we do not address this, honestly , openly, explicity and responsibly which our government is not doing. Do not wait and sit around waiting for government to give incentive for us to start families, start them regardless of your current financial state of affairs, just do.. Otherwise the future is simply not yours.
Does anyone have the balls to do this, does anyone have the balls to walk the streets and protest, very few it seems, the rest of the population is engaged in hedonism and reckless entertainment, instead of straightening out, being serious and starting a family – YOUNG! Yes you heard me, not in your 30’s or 40’s but young! No ivf, or anything ,unless you are older maybe, but start out young, start your family now.
Having your family now could prevent a lot of grief and hardship down the road. The Paris riots will be here soon , and civil war, if we don’t do something about it now. They aim fireworks at people, the ”other” or new to the parish are hostile to us, they grow up hating us, raised to hate us, raised to ”catch us out” on ”racism” etc. Is this a society we want where real crime is rampant, and people get put in jail for making a simple truthful statement about diversity and how it is a disaster.
TOO LITTLE, too late…and the abused will inherently become the abusers.
We had a chance to remedy these situations before they got out of hand.The
very first case regarding Tusla and others should have been stomped on and high profile progressives like Zappone should have been run out of town. Now
it’s the norm to witness multiple CHILD ABUSE VICTIMS in a year, just like
the abortion figures.
Regardless of law or society, just imagine it happening to one of your own family
What if it happened to people involved in the promotion of progressive ideology…not in my back yard mate,I’m ok…fu.k you jack…because the GUILTY are far removed from the consequences. BUT WE are not and it is
Our Moral Duty and Right to protect and defend OUR INNOCENT BEINGS
INTERESTINGLY, in moderate Islamic countries like Indonesia Women and
Children are protected and Safe. Within their societies they have Moral Police
apart from the normal Cops on the Beat,and Nobody dares take them for
granted…at your own peril.
From the Top down, the Irish Controlling Establishment Lacks Morality
especially where it’s needed and do you think for one minute that they care or
give a rats ass ? I’ve never depended on Wankers to Protect or Defend my
OBLIGATIONS AND God Given Rights.