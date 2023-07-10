While RTÉ immolates from a slow-burning pay scandal, could the national child protection agency Tusla be the next state organ to be hit with accusations of impropriety?

The organization has been plagued with horrific mishaps since its foundation in 2013, institutionally styled in the image of uber-progressive Ministers for Children Katherine Zaponne and Roderic O’Gorman who have presided over it.

Now a recently-released report from academics in UCD suggests that Tusla is facilitating a new phenomenon in the area of child sexual exploitation in Ireland: grooming gangs, very likely foreign grooming gangs.

While not mentioning the racial characteristics of the perpetrators directly, the 85-page report outlines the trademark characteristics all too familiar to the practice of Asian ethnicity (overwhelmingly Pakistani) grooming gangs active across Britain and an apparent institutional reluctance of Tusla to clamp down on the abuse of children in their care.

Quoting from the report:

“There have been many stories that we’ve heard about gangs of men who are exploiting these children under the care of Tusla in these hotels, or [they] take them out of the hotels for the purpose of sexual exploitation.”

The study goes on to outline the modus operandi of the grooming gangs befriending young Irish girls in care on the pretence of being their boyfriends before being fed a cocktail of drugs and alcohol and being exploited. Girls are directly taken from Tusla facilities to hotel rooms where abuse transpires with child protection officials showing a clear reluctance to intervene against what appears to be a recent phenomenon of organised gangs preying on girls in state care.

The report comes with the major caveat that it makes no mention of race or ethnicity but the tradecraft of the abusers falls in line with what is commonly seen in the UK. Coming on the back of multiple rape trials involving Pakistani nationals attempting to rape and abduct Irish women, one can be forgiven for reading in between the lines on what the report doesn’t say.

Establishment Lying By Omission

The sheer scale and institutional cockup that go into moral outrages such as in Rotherham or Rochdale would do enough to vindicate any nationalist suspicion, with the Tusla report perhaps the first official sign of the trend of foreign grooming gangs operating in Ireland. Numerically damning, the report documents 27 reports of child abuse last year among the 500 children under the ward of Tusla.

Already the findings have caused a low-level stir in official circles, with the Irish Times recording a hesitancy among the Department of Children and Tusla figures to act against the emerging trend.

The Irish state has a litany of failures when it comes to the protection of children against native abusers already that should shame any moral society. Multiculturalism however changes the name of the game when it comes to sexual abuse in western societies.

Questions Unanswered

Despite mounting circumstantial evidence it is still too early to tell if we have witnessed the green shoots of an Irish Rotherham or Rochdale here but ask yourself one question; do you imagine Roderic O’Gorman or any of Tusla officialdom would be more anymore diligent than British authorities when it comes to investigating politically awkward instances of child sexual abuse?