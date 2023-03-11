Government ministers, including the Tanaiste and Taoiseach, have voiced their intent to introduce a transgender education programme into primary schools. The predatory nature of such an ‘educational’ programme is lost amongst government leaders, who in the far-left ideological bubble of Leinster House, have normalised the idea of progressive education policies towards young children.

The Catholic Primary School Managers Association (CPSMA) has condemned the government for plotting to introduce such a scheme into primary schools in a widely distributed letter that cuts right to the core of the issue, labelling transgenderism as ‘a growing psychological contagion amongst young and vulnerable children’ and acknowledging the government’s proposed policy as a disastrously immoral one.

The disgraceful behaviour of government members in perpetuating the LGBT cult has become increasingly evident in this scandal, as former school teacher Micheal Martin expresses disappointment at CPSMA’s critical letter, amidst general scorn from the LGBT-NGO sector in Ireland.

College drop-out turned Minister for Justice, Simon Harris, believes that ‘facts and science’ must be taught in Irish primary schools, including the exposure of children to LGBT ideas.

Varadkar too argued the merits of teaching kids about transgender ideology in schools, saying that ‘[i]t just seems like common sense to me.’ Varadkar further noted that he wanted to avoid a culture wars scenario in Ireland from emerging over this issue.

But perhaps the worst offender in this scandal is, unsurprisingly, Roderick O’Gorman, who has said children ought to be educated on what it means to be transgender.

Minister for Equality, Roderick O’Gorman has recently been exposed for having transferred €1.1m of his Department’s funds from traveller groups, and migration integration into LGBT projects. The ill-named Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth did this in 2021, and 2022. A lockdown-era plunder of state funds to support O’Gorman’s preferred NGOs, however, is unfortunately to be expected of contemporary Irish politics.

This scandal raises questions about the Relationships and Sexuality programme which has already been in place in Irish schools for some time. Should a far-left socially liberal government be trusted to educate primary-aged children about transgenderism, without concern that through exposure to deviant ideas at such a young age the state is transmitting a disastrous mental illness?

BeLonG To, an LGBT NGO, has said that there are transgender children in primary schools in Ireland. They expressed disapproval of the CSPM letter to the government, saying that ‘[t]rans young people are in primary schools in Ireland. Ignoring their existence and silencing conversations around identity will have detrimental effects on the lives of these pupils’.

It is known that the more children are exposed to LGBT ideas in an enclosed environment by their trusted teachers, they are more likely to express themselves in such a manner. The folly of the liberal state is assuming that such a result indicates that transgender children were repressed from expressing themselves, rather than the truth that they have been maliciously inducted into it by persons of social authority.

The government says they will allow for parental opt-outs from this programme, however, concern remains that state mandated leftist educational programmes will permeate primary and secondary schools, regardless of students’ ability to opt-out save the alternative of homeschooling.

In an interview with a spokesperson with BelonG To, further deluded statements regarding the presence of transgenderism in Irish schools was given, with the interviewee saying that ‘[w]e know from research that 12 is the most common age for a young person to know they are LGBT, but I know from talking to teachers and parents all over the country that there are young people as young as six and seven who know they are LGBT — mostly maybe trans’.

The institutional normalisation of predatory treatment of children within the government-NGO complex’s problematic definition of ‘education’ and ‘facts’ represents just how far-gone Liberal Ireland has become, and simultaneously vindicated the idea that once tolerated, progressive morals create a slippery slope of their own making, into which they will drag the whole of society.

In an interview with RTE, ‘Rob’, a transgender college student from Dublin, in an interview with RTE over the transgender issue issued a disgusting claim. Affirming the government’s decision to teach children about transgender ideology so as to protect ‘trans children’ so that they may later in their lives experience ‘trans joy.’ This individual too, stated a desire to become a teacher in the future, a frightening proposition for any parent with young children.

LGBT groups have expressed their offence at the concerned parents opposed to teaching of transgender ideology in schools, however, the Irish Muslim Council too has condemned the government’s proposition, perhaps now they will listen?

If we accept that transgender people are seriously mentally harmed, egged on by liberal society, then the claim transgender people have always existed is moot as one discovers that it is truly an emergent trend in contemporary western-liberal society and ideology. The commandeering of the education system by leftist ideologues is one significant aspect of the drive towards a liberal society, one which ought to be recognised as deeply immoral and contrary to human nature.