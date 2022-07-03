Ireland’s pro-life contingent rallied yesterday on Dublin’s streets energised by the American Roe vs Wade ruling. Organised by the Life Institute it is the first time since 2019 that the rally has occurred in person owing to lockdown restrictions.

Beginning on Parnell Square before making its way quayside for an address by pro-life organisers and politicians estimates of those at the rally put attendance well into the thousands, though that didn’t stop the Journal.ie erroneously claiming that the figure was in the ‘hundreds’.

Without the softball coverage granted to a much smaller protest outside the US Embassy last week headlined by Ivana Bacik protesting the landmark ruling, only sparse numbers of counter protests were in opposition to the Rally.

Headlined by Dr Dermot Kearney a NHS consultant who saved the lives of multiple children due to the provision of ‘abortion reversal’ pills additional speakers at the Rally included Gript journalist Ben Scallan and Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín with a strong showing by Justin Barrett’s National Party also representing.

Concluding with a stirring speech by organiser Niamh Uí Bhriain this year’s assembly will come as a shot in the arm for a movement still coming to terms with the colossal defeat in 2018 and erasure of constitutional protection on the unborn.

Ireland’s pro-life movement has a long sombre march through the institutions and political machine but can be comforted in taking just a few more baby steps yesterday.