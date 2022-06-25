The first national Rally for Life in two years will be held in Dublin on Saturday July 2nd, organised by the Life Institute.

The Rally had become a staple for Pro-Life activists over the last number of years, culminating in tens of thousands marching through Dublin every year, before their delay due to Covid restrictions. Regional rallies took place but were more muted affairs.

Following the flooding of submissions by abortionists to the Oireachtas, all of which advocate for more murders of the infants, it’s imperative that the streets of Dublin are filled by right-thinking men and women.

There is a sea-change internationally regards abortion, with the overthrowing of Roe V Wade in the United States, but we in Ireland have only begun to experience the horrors of an infanticide inflicted on our race, a horror that has swept through the Western world, with over twenty thousand Irish babies killed since 2018.

We have a lot of work before us, to build networks, to bring together our influence and strength in society to change things for the better.

And the first step to doing that is showing up on July 2nd.